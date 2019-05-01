URGENT: Monteverde & Associates PC Invites Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Shareholders or Former Shareholders To Contact the Firm Immediately

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City announces that it is investigating Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., (NYSE: RDY) ("Dr. Reddy's" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between June 23, 2016 to September 14, 2017. You do not have to still hold the shares you bought during this period to participate in a possible recovery.

The investigation concerns whether Dr. Reddy's and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Mr. Monteverde would like to personally discuss with you how to potentially recover your monetary losses, if you purchased between June 23, 2016 and September 14, 2017, and suffered a loss. You may reach him at 212-971-1341.

Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/dr-reddys-laboratories-ltd. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 - 2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

Related Links

http://www.monteverdelaw.com

