URGENT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Transaction

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Genomic Health, Inc. ( GHDX ) ("Genomic") related to its sale to Exact Sciences Corporation ("Exact Sciences"). Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Genomic common stock will be converted into the right to receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences for each share of Genomic common stock owned. Cli ck here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/genomic-health-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

