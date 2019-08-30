URGENT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Transaction

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Ecology & Environment, Inc. (EEI) ("E & E") related to its sale to WSP Global, Inc. ("WSP"). Under the terms of the transaction, each share of E & E common stock will be converted into the right to receive $15.00 in cash and a special dividend of up to $0.50 for each share of E & E common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/ecology-environment-inchttps://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/amplify-energy-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Castle Brands Inc. (ROX) ("Castle") related to its merger with Pernod Ricard S.A.. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Castle common stock will be converted into the right to receive $1.27 in cash for each share of Castle common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/castle-brands-inchttps://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/amplify-energy-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) ("Pivotal") related to its sale to VMWare, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Pivotal common stock will be converted into the right to receive $15.00 in cash for each Pivotal common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/pivotal-software-inchttps://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/amplify-energy-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) ("SRC") related to the sale of the company to PDC Energy, Inc ("PDC"). Under the terms of the proposed agreement, each share of SRC common stock will be converted into the right to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.158 shares for each share of SRC common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/src-energy-inchttps://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/amplify-energy-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

