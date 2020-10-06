Urgent VOICE Helps Individuals and Brands Send Positive Ads Advocating for Change

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a brutal and draining year, Urgent VOICE is proud to provide both individuals and brands with the opportunity to promote allyship for the election through the distribution of positive, issue-based advertisements that advocate for change. By targeting swing states with issue-based ad campaigns, individuals and brands can maximize their impact on issues such as anti-racism, climate change, and the bettering of humanity.

Urgent Voice implements a highly efficient system that builds on CEO Chris Pease's background in commerce, marketing, and data science. To date, 20 ad campaigns are already live, and Urgent VOICE is poised to turn up the dial as donations are made. Ultimately, the goal is to deliver an immediate impact to the right people at the right place at the right time.

"Studies show that those who lived in an area where more issue ads were aired had higher candidate issue knowledge than those in an area with fewer issue ads, and those living in areas with higher volumes of said ads were more likely to vote than those who lived in areas with a lower overall volume," said Pease.

"With Urgent VOICE, we are looking to help people and professional teams share positive ads that discuss some of the most pressing societal issues of the modern era."

Urgent VOICE allows individuals to contribute to positive issue-advocacy ads served to a targeted audience in swing states for maximum impact on the election. Brands can follow through on social justice-related promises with concrete action that supports change. Additionally, celebrities have the ability to provide concrete grassroots support for relevant, issue-based advertising campaigns.

Urgent VOICE provides amazing partnership opportunities with individuals, brands, and community groups. Users can take action today by contributing donations or purchasing merchandise.

To learn more about Urgent Voice and their mission, please visit http://www.urgentvoice.com.

About Urgent VOICE

Contact Information

Christopher Pease

CEO, Urgent VOICE

Website: http://www.urgentvoice.com

Email: [email protected]

