UrgentMED Network Expands to Two New Locations: Mar Vista Urgent Care and Long Beach Urgent Care

Success, Growth, and Expansion

Healthcare is a needed yet often expensive part of life. UrgentMED works hard to understand and address the changing needs of the community and its residents, providing competitively priced, affordable services to accommodate those without insurance.

Quality of care, efficiency, affordability and friendly compassionate service have been the hallmarks of UrgentMED, lending to their growing popularity and leading to growth and expansion.

Announcement of Two New Locations

Recently, UrgentMED announced the grand opening of two new locations. Mar Vista Urgent Care officially launched June 12, 2019, with Long Beach Urgent Care set to open on September 5, 2019.

These two new locales mark a milestone for UrgentMED, making their services more readily available and accessible to the community where and when they need them most.

Hours of Operation

MONDAY-FRIDAY: 8:00AM – 8:00PM

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: 9:00AM – 5:00PM

On-site lab, X-ray and pharmacy.

Free Parking on Site

*Culver City Urgent Care has extended hours up until Midnight on the weekend and earlier opening hours on the weekends. This clinic is just minutes away from the Mar Vista clinic.

Patient Services Available

UrgentMED provides a broad range of valuable healthcare services at their walk-in clinics. They know all too well that medical emergencies and accidents can happen fast, usually without warning. They also understand that not everyone has the time or ability to go to the hospital and sit in long waiting rooms.

Their convenient walk-in clinics are designed to be "one-stop-shops" for both specialized and general non-life-threatening medical care and health concerns. Their clinics are staffed with highly trained licensed medical professionals eager to assist. From routine examinations to diagnosis and even minor surgical procedures, UrgentMED is ready to take care of you with no appointment necessary.

Common Healthcare Services Available Include:

Routine examinations

Diagnostic testing (EKG, Lab tests, X-ray, etc.)

STD testing

Minor surgical procedures (laceration, biopsy, abscess/cyst, etc.)

Immunizations/vaccinations

School and work physicals

Gynecological and PAP smears

Injections

Breathing treatments

Ear wax removal

Splinting of injuries

Worker's compensation injuries

IV therapy

Travel medicine and vaccinations

In-house pharmacy

And more…

Factors Contributing to Growth and Popularity

UrgentMED is an innovative medical provider and healthcare services company designed to meet the unique and changing needs of its patients. In today's hectic world many individuals can't afford time away from work to see a doctor. With UrgentMED they don't have to. Their clinics are designed with efficiency in mind, usually capable of getting walk-in patients in and out on their lunch break.

The company also knows that healthcare costs are a challenge for many individuals and families, and have worked hard to keep prices competitive and highly affordable even for those without insurance. Improved efficiency means enhanced business operations and lower operating costs, which are then passed on to patients as cost savings.

Unique Aspects of UrgentMED:

Fast and efficient with most visits taking 25min or less

18 locations and growing right in the Los Angeles area

area Accepts most insurance plans

On-site lab, diagnostics, and in-house medications

No appointments necessary

Free parking at all locations

Extended hours of operation (open every day of the year)

About Urgent Med

Founded in 2007, UrgentMED has quickly grown to become the largest urgent care network in all of Southern California. Their continued success and exemplary service has led them to expand to multiple new locations, the most recent of which is their Mar Vista Urgent Care location and Long Beach Urgent Care clinic.

SOURCE UrgentMED Network