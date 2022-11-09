Urinalysis Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.04 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 7.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The prevalence for the urinary tract infections is on the rise globally due to various factors. Along with this, the incidence for several kidney-related conditions has increased in the past few years. These factors together have flourished the market for urinalysis

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Urinalysis Market" By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments), By Test Type (Biochemical Urinalysis, Sediment Urinalysis), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Pregnancy Tests), and By Geography.

According to an extensive study conducted by Verified Industry Research on the Urinalysis Market, the market size was valued at USD 1.60 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.04 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23989

Browse in-depth TOC on "Urinalysis Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Urinalysis Market Overview

Urinalysis is the laboratory process that is used for diagnosis and management of various diseases related to the kidney and urinary tract. It is also used in the management of diabetes. Basically, it is a urine test, which can provide insights such as the condition of the kidney, onset of urinary infections, glucose levels in urine, etc. Urinalysis deals with identifying the content, color, and concentration of urine. Abnormal levels of urinal content denote the possibility of any urinary tract infection or the state of kidney failure.

Urinary tract infections and kidney diseases are getting much and much more common in today's generation due to unhealthy eating habits and unsanitary lifestyles. Because of this, the demand for urinalysis has increased in recent years. During the forecast period, increased testing for urinary tract infections is expected to drive the global market. Various end users such as Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories and Institutes, and Home Care Settings are expected to show increased demand for urinalysis equipment. A Growing number of applications of urinalysis are expected to fuel this demand even further. Technological advancements in the urinalysis techniques are expected to increase acceptance of urine testing through making the test more user friendly and comfortable.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG), Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Sysmex Corporation, Arkray, Inc., Acon Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., 77 Elektronika Kft., Mindray Medical International Limited and Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Urinalysis Market On the basis of Product Type, Test Type, End User, Application, and Geography.

Urinalysis Market, By Product Type

Consumables



Dipsticks





Reagents





Disposables



Instruments



Biochemical Urine Analyzers



Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers



Low-Volume Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers





Medium-Volume Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers





High-Volume Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers



Semi-Automated Biochemical Urine Analyzers



Automated Urine Sediment Analyzers





Point-Of-Care Devices

Urinalysis Market, By Test Type

Biochemical Urinalysis



Sediment Urinalysis



Microscopic Urinalysis





Flow Cytometric Urinalysis

Urinalysis Market, By End User

Hospitals and Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Research Laboratories and Institutes



Home Care Settings

Urinalysis Market, By Application

Disease Diagnosis



Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)





Kidney Diseases





Diabetes





Liver Diseases





Other Diseases



Pregnancy Tests

Urinalysis Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Ovulation Test Market By Test Type (Urine Based Test, Saliva Based Test), By Application (Hospitals, Home Care Setting, Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Cellular Health Screening/Health Testing Market By Sample Collection Sites (In Office, At Home), By Sample Type (Urine Sample, Blood Sample, Saliva Sample), By Product Type (Single-Test Panel, Multi-Test Panel), By Geography, And Forecast

Immunoassay Market By Product (Reagents and Kits and Analyzers), By Specimen (Urine, Blood, Saliva, & others), By Application (Cardiology, Blood Screening, Autoimmune Disorders & Others), By Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, Radio-Immuno Assay, Western Blotting), By End User (Research & Academic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & CROs), By Geography, And Forecast

Urinalysis Reagents Market By Product (Strips, Tablets), By Type (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) By Geography, And Forecast

Top Consumer Healthcare Companies improving consumer lives pole to pole

Visualize Urinalysis Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research