Urinalysis Market Size To Grow By USD 920.73 Million With Expected YOY Of 6.24% in 2022 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The urinalysis market size is set to grow by USD 920.73 million between 2022 to 2026, according to Technavio. Our report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the urinalysis market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors plan their research and development cost and enhance their offerings during the forecast period. For more analysis on Vendor Offerings Read Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinalysis Market 2022-2026

Urinalysis Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Hospital And Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Home Care Settings

The urinalysis market share growth in the hospital and clinic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics account for the larger share of this market. The surgeries for urinary incontinence and urinary retention, along with kidney and liver procedures, are more common in hospitals.

Product

Consumables



Instruments

Hospital labs and clinical diagnostic labs are the key revenue-generating end-user segments for urine culture-based consumables due to their low cost. The urinalysis consumables market will grow steadily during the forecast period due to an increase in people suffering from UTIs and other renal and liver diseases, which can be detected through urinalysis. The high rate of pregnancy in Asia, mostly in China and India, is one of the drivers for of market growth.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the automation of laboratories and the high preference for point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests will facilitate the urinalysis market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Detail Insights on impact of each segment and make informed business decisions Read Free Sample Report.

Urinalysis Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the urinalysis market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, AccuQuik Test Kits, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., 77 Elektronika Kft, Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Quidel Corp., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd..

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through FISH pretreatment kit.

The company offers Urinalysis treatment through FISH pretreatment kit. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through Urinalysis cup kit, Urinalysis transfer straw kit, and Vacutainer with a closed system that helps prevent pouring off leakage and wet areas.

The company offers Urinalysis treatment through Urinalysis cup kit, Urinalysis transfer straw kit, and Vacutainer with a closed system that helps prevent pouring off leakage and wet areas. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through Urinalysis Controls to evaluate the precision of dipstick and microscopic testing procedures.

The company offers Urinalysis treatment through Urinalysis Controls to evaluate the precision of dipstick and microscopic testing procedures. bioMerieux SA - The company offers Urinalysis treatment through CHROMID, CPS, and Elite tests.

The report also covers the following areas :

Market trends such as the integration of connectivity solutions for home care settings is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high costs of automated urine analyzers is may threaten the growth of the market.

Urinalysis Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist urinalysis market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the urinalysis market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the urinalysis market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of urinalysis market vendors

Related Reports:

Urinalysis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 920.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 77 Elektronika Kft, Abbott Laboratories, AccuQuik Test Kits, ACON Laboratories Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc, Danaher Corp., Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Quidel Corp., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Hospital and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hospital and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Home care settings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Home care settings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 103: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 104: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 106: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 108: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 109: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 111: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 113: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 118: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 119: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: bioMerieux SA - Key news



Exhibit 121: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

11.7 Cardinal Health Inc

Exhibit 122: Cardinal Health Inc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cardinal Health Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Cardinal Health Inc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Cardinal Health Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Cardinal Health Inc - Segment focus

11.8 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 127: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 132: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Quidel Corp.

Exhibit 137: Quidel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Quidel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Quidel Corp. - Key offerings

11.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 143: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 145: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio