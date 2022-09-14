Urinary Catheters Market Size Worth $8.7 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urinary catheters market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.39% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of patients suffering from urinary tract infections (UTI) and blockages in the urethra are anticipated to boost the product demand. The advent of technologically advanced products is also expected to drive market growth. For instance, RIOCATH - a Reversal Inside Out Catheterization, developed by Riocath global in collaboration with IOCB Prague, reduces the chances of infections in the body.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of product, the intermittent catheters segment dominated the overall market in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from various urinary disorders.

UI emerged as the largest application segment in 2021, owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease. Factors such as surgery of the prostate gland, spinal cord injury, injury to the bladder nerves, blockage in the urine due to kidney stones, and blood clots in the urine can cause UI.

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.58% in 2021, owing to a high incidence rate of chronic disorders as well as the availability of highly skilled physicians on this continent.

Read 110-page full market research report, "Urinary Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Intermittent, Foley/Indwelling, External Catheters), By Application (BPH & Prostate Surgeries, Urinary Incontinence), By Type, By Gender, By End-user, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Urinary Catheters Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the urinary catheters market. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported in 2020 that the use of indwelling urinary catheters, as well as Central Venous Catheters (CVC), increased during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to boost the market. Moreover, several manufacturers are offering products such as coated urine catheters with temperature monitoring to ICU patients as stronger protection against secondary infections, which is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, technological advancements play a crucial role in fueling market growth. For instance, miniaturized catheters & introduction of antimicrobial catheters to reduce catheter-associated infections are expected to favor the urinary catheter market growth. In April 2020, Bactiguard launched a new urinary catheter- BIP Foley TempSensor, for patients in intensive care, surgery, and other conditions where continuous temperature monitoring is important.

Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global urinary catheters market based on product, application, type, gender, end-user, and region

Urinary Catheters Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Intermittent Catheters

Foley/ Indwelling Catheters

External Catheters

Urinary Catheters Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia & Prostate Surgeries

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injury

Others

Urinary Catheters Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Coated Catheters

Uncoated Catheters

Urinary Catheters Market - Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Male

Female

Urinary Catheters Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital

Clinics

Long-Term Care Facilities

Others

Urinary Catheters Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in the Urinary Catheters Market

Hollister , Inc.

, Inc. Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corp.

BD (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

Cook Medical

ConvaTec, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

Coloplast

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medline Industries, Inc.

J and M Urinary Catheters LLC.

