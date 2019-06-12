Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market - Overview



This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market.Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of medical devices for the treatment of urinary incontinence as well as new players planning to enter this market.



This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market with respect to the leading segments based on product, incontinence type, end-user, and region.



The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented based on product, incontinence type, end-user, and region.In terms of product, the market has been classified into urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and catheters.



Based on incontinence type, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been categorized into stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, mixed incontinence, and overflow incontinence. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and home use.



Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increase in incidence and prevalence of urinary incontinence.Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.



The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



The overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market and could influence it in the near future.Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition across different regions.



The competitive scenario among different players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market.



Geographically, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions.A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market.



Major players operating in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R.



Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company.), Coloplast Group, Promedon Group, Medtronic plc, and Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson). These players exhibit significant geographical outreach with presence in multiple urinary incontinence treatment devices segments. Other prominent players in the global market include ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L., InControl Medical LLC, Hollister Incorporated, Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, A.M.I. GmbH, and Teleflex Incorporated.



The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented as follows:



Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by Product

Urethral slings

Female Slings

Male Slings

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Implantable

Non-implantable

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Catheters



Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by Incontinence Type

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Urge Urinary Incontinence

Mixed Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence



Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Home Use



Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



