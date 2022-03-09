Urine Flow Meters Market to Record 6.6% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Europe Contributes to 34% of the Market Growth | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

A latest market study titled, " Urine Flow Meters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference will reach USD 29.61 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the report. The market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The urine flow meters market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The strong vendor analysis is designed to help clients enhance their market position. In line with this, the report gives a detailed analysis of several leading urine flow meters manufacturers. Technavio categorizes the global urine flow meters market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the urine flow meters market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period

Top Players Covered in the Report are:

Albyn Medical SL

Apex MediTech

Best Smart Medical LLC

DANTEC DYNAMICS AS

Foresight Technologies Inc.

HC ITALIA SRL

Informa Plc

Laborie Medical Technologies Corp.

Mcube Technology Co. Ltd.

Medica SpA

Oruba Technology

RECO MEDIZINTECHNIK WOLFGANG RENTSCH eK

Santron Meditronic

SCHIPPERS MEDIZINTECHNIK

SRS Medical

Status Medical Equipment

TECHNOMED SYSTEMS

The Prometheus Group

tic Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG

Urotex Medical

Regional Market Outlook

The urine flow meters market share growth in Europe will be significant during the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for urine flow meters market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America.

In addition, the US, China, and Japan will emerge as key revenue-generating economies for the urine flow meters market growth.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Urine Flow Meters Market Driver:

Rising Urinary Problems



The increasing number of uroflowmetry tests owing to the rise in urinary problems is one of the key drivers supporting the urine flow meters market growth. Urine flow meters are used in uroflowmetry to calculate the flow of urine and determine the functioning of the bladder and sphincter. Urine flow tests are used to evaluate urinary symptoms for the diagnosis of urinary problems such as blockage, BPH, UTIs, and neurogenic bladder dysfunction. It is also used for testing the sphincter muscle. Therefore, the rise in urinary problems positively impacts the global urine flow meters market.



The increasing number of uroflowmetry tests owing to the rise in urinary problems is one of the key drivers supporting the urine flow meters market growth. Urine flow meters are used in uroflowmetry to calculate the flow of urine and determine the functioning of the bladder and sphincter. Urine flow tests are used to evaluate urinary symptoms for the diagnosis of urinary problems such as blockage, BPH, UTIs, and neurogenic bladder dysfunction. It is also used for testing the sphincter muscle. Therefore, the rise in urinary problems positively impacts the global urine flow meters market. Urine Flow Meters Market Trend:

Development of Urine Flow Meters with Additional Features:



The development of urine flow meters with additional features is another factor supporting the urine flow meters market growth. Companies are engaging in launching innovative products and solutions. For instance, Medica offers Pico Flow2, which is the first all-in-one uroflowmeter. It is a double-channel urine flow meter used for electromyography of the pelvic floor and uroflowmetry tests. Similarly, the Prometheus Group offers Morpheus Uroflowmetry with Two Channel EMG for Pediatric Voiding Dysfunction, which includes one channel each for uroflowmetry volume, uroflowmetry rate, external pelvic muscle EMG, and accessory muscle EMG. Thus, growing development of these meters with additional features will influence the market's growth positively.

Urine Flow Meters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 29.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Albyn Medical SL, Apex MediTech, Best Smart Medical LLC, DANTEC DYNAMICS AS, Foresight Technologies Inc., HC ITALIA SRL, Informa Plc, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp., Mcube Technology Co. Ltd., Medica SpA, Oruba Technology, RECO MEDIZINTECHNIK WOLFGANG RENTSCH eK, Santron Meditronic, SCHIPPERS MEDIZINTECHNIK, SRS Medical, Status Medical Equipment, TECHNOMED SYSTEMS, The Prometheus Group, tic Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, and Urotex Medical Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Wired urine flow meters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Wired urine flow meters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Wired urine flow meters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Wired urine flow meters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Wired urine flow meters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wireless urine flow meters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Wireless urine flow meters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Wireless urine flow meters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Wireless urine flow meters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wireless urine flow meters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Albyn Medical SL

Exhibit 85: Albyn Medical SL - Overview



Exhibit 86: Albyn Medical SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Albyn Medical SL - Key offerings

10.4 Apex MediTech

Exhibit 88: Apex MediTech - Overview



Exhibit 89: Apex MediTech - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Apex MediTech - Key offerings

10.5 Best Smart Medical LLC

Exhibit 91: Best Smart Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 92: Best Smart Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Best Smart Medical LLC - Key offerings

10.6 DANTEC DYNAMICS AS

Exhibit 94: DANTEC DYNAMICS AS - Overview



Exhibit 95: DANTEC DYNAMICS AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: DANTEC DYNAMICS AS - Key offerings

10.7 Foresight Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 97: Foresight Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Foresight Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Foresight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 HC ITALIA SRL

Exhibit 100: HC ITALIA SRL - Overview



Exhibit 101: HC ITALIA SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: HC ITALIA SRL - Key offerings

10.9 Laborie Medical Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 103: Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Mcube Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Mcube Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Mcube Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Mcube Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Medica SpA

Exhibit 109: Medica SpA - Overview



Exhibit 110: Medica SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Medica SpA - Key offerings

10.12 TECHNOMED SYSTEMS

Exhibit 112: TECHNOMED SYSTEMS - Overview



Exhibit 113: TECHNOMED SYSTEMS - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: TECHNOMED SYSTEMS - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 115: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 116: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 118: Research methodology



Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 120: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

