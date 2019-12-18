URM Technologies, Inc. Acquires Digital Image Systems Inc.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- URM Technologies Inc. (URM), a leader and independent channel for document management systems and services announced today that it has acquired Digital Image Systems Inc.



URM provides comprehensive document management systems and services, enabling customers to improve document workflow and significantly increase the efficiency of their office environment. As a Konica Minolta dealer, URM integrates best-in-class copiers, printers and MFP technologies to deliver tailored, high-value ECM solutions implemented and supported by an experienced team.



In a recent statement about the acquisition of Document Image Systems, URM's Chief Operating Officer, William Sampson reports that "with advanced copier and service capabilities tailored to legal professionals, the healthcare industry, the education community, and municipalities, Document Image Systems has terrific strength in areas that greatly complement URM's growth strategy. Document Image Systems brings with it an extensive portfolio of satisfied, high-profile clients and we are proud to add this very experienced team to the URM family."

Document Image Systems will now operate under the name URM Technologies Inc. and existing clientele should expect a wider portfolio of technology workflow solutions. "We have taken thoughtful measures to ensure a seamless transition that opens the door for many opportunities. This is an exciting step in our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality products and services on the market," states Sampson.

About URM Technologies, Inc.

URM Technologies was founded by CEO, Bill Quiros, in 2010 to provide customers with exceptional document storage solutions. The corporation continues to provide digital and physical document storage in addition to a full suite of Enterprise Document Management solutions and Managed Print Services. All programs are built to support green initiatives, utilizing plant-based toners in printing and minimizing power consumption for a sustainable, environmentally friendly solution. URM simplifies the Enterprise Document Management process for its clients so that companies can focus on core initiatives, leaving workflow optimization to the experts.

For additional information, please contact URM Technologies at (661) 705-0500 or visit us at www.uniteddocstorage.com .

