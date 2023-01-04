UroDev Medical Appoints Jayme Hanson to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UroDev Medical, a medical device company working to improve the quality of life for people who suffer from neurogenic bladder and chronic urinary retention, recently announced the appointment of Jayme Hanson to its board of directors.

Hanson has a strong background in marketing and sales with over 14 years of experience in healthcare consulting, medical device manufacturing and digital health across U.S. and global roles. Hanson has dedicated her career to supporting the commercialization of medical devices and digital services that enable the management of chronic urinary, bowel and wound conditions.

"Adding Jayme to the board of directors brings a unique set of skills and provides the perspective and insight we want when commercializing UroDev Medical's Connected™ Catheter System," says Tim Lenihan, board chair. "We are extremely grateful to have Jayme join the team. Her experience in marketing and sales across several roles and functions will add significant value as we bring our product to market."

Hanson will be joining existing board members Tim Lenihan, partner at MD Start, and Michael Kujak, president, CEO & director at Francis Medical.

Before Hanson stepped into her current role as chief commercial officer for Rx Redefined, Hanson held positions in product management and direct-to-patient marketing for Coloplast's Chronic Care division, working in the U.S. subsidiary and global headquarters in Denmark. Hanson also worked at Heraeus Medevio on the executive leadership team, responsible for their global commercial operations and managing teams spanning across the U.S. and Germany.

The Connected Catheter System is a fully internal, wirelessly controlled medical device specific to the male anatomy. The catheter tip incorporates a magnetic valve-pump, which opens and closes via remote control and enables the bladder to fill naturally. The catheter enables users to empty their bladders comfortably and conveniently without frequent catheterization or external bag attached to the body to collect urine. It maintains its position with the help of anchoring features with no balloon needed.

About UroDev Medical

UroDev Medical is an early stage, venture-backed medical device company developing medical devices to exponentially improve the quality of life for people who suffer from neurogenic bladder and chronic urinary retention. Our initial focus is the Connected Catheter System – a wirelessly controlled bladder management system for adult males with urinary retention. The Connected Catheter is an in-dwelling catheter, fully internal to the body and may be used for up to seven days. For more information, visit www.urodevmedical.com.

Media Contact :

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

(651) 276-6922

[email protected]

SOURCE UroDev Medical