Urology Associates: Cutting More Than Nets During That March Basketball Madness

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- March is known by many as college basketball season, but for those in the urology field, it is known as vasectomy madness. This is due to the increase in vasectomy procedures during the college basketball tournament.

"Men tell us that they time the procedure so they can recover on the couch and enjoy a few days of nonstop college basketball action," said Dr. Jessica Harness. "So we thought, Why not help one man this season with a free procedure?"

Between 8 a.m. Feb. 18 and noon on March 15, Urology Associates will be collecting entries from men interested in getting a vasectomy at the practice's Lone Tree office. The winner will be picked at random from the qualified entries and notified in the afternoon of March 15.

The prize is nontransferable and includes a preoperative assessment and consultation, the procedure – worth an approximate retail value of $800 – and any aftercare, including a semen analysis in two to three months. Entrants must be 18 or older and live in Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas or New Mexico.

Please head to DenverUrology.com/snip-madness to enter the giveaway. All rules and conditions can be found at DenverUrology.com/vasectomy-rules. This promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations, and is void where prohibited.

About Urology Associates

Urology Associates has provided general and surgical urology services for children, women and men in the Denver metro area for nearly four decades. Doctors and staff at the Lone Tree, Englewood, Littleton, Denver and Thornton locations work as a team to provide personal, family-centered care, with providers devoted to getting patients back to health and their lifestyles. For more information, visit DenverUrology.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Cordova

Email: jcordova@vangaurdcommunications.net

Work phone: 303-382-2999

Cell phone: 303-250-9976

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=II5HmKYHk1c

SOURCE Urology Associates

Related Links

https://denverurology.com

