Urology Care Foundation and American Urological Association send condolences to family, friends of Thomas V. Mike Miller, media reports indicate longtime president of Maryland Senate died of prostate cancer

"Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with a new case being diagnosed every 2.1 minutes," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "Senator Miller's passing highlights the importance of prostate cancer screenings. When prostate cancer is detected, patients and physicians can determine if treatment is necessary. Not all cancers need management, but treating more advanced or aggressive prostate cancer can be curative."

What You Should Know About Prostate Cancer:

More than 248,530 men will be told they have prostate cancer this year. It is the second most common cancer in men in the United States , as well as the second leading cause of death in men.

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer.

Approximately 1 in 41 men will die of the disease this year and nearly 60 percent of all prostate cancers are diagnosed in men over the age of 65.

Aside from age, risk factors for prostate cancer include family history and race.

If you are age 55 to 69, Talk to Your Doctor about prostate screening.

Know Your Risk. Some men are at higher risk for prostate cancer. Talk to your Doctor about prostate cancer screening if you are age 40 to 54 years and:

are African-American



have a father, brother or son who has had prostate cancer

There are many treatment options for prostate cancer. Men should talk with their doctor about what treatment is right for them.

To learn more about lowering your risk for prostate cancer or to find a local urologist, visit www.urologyhealth.org.

