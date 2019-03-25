Urology Laser Fibers Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The urology laser fibers market is estimated to account for US$ 870.5 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 685.3 Mn in 2017.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05626759/?utm_source=PRN



The factors such as rising prevalence of kidney stone and prostate diseases, increasing geriatric population with rising symptoms of urological disorders are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global urology laser fibers market.However, the requirement for stringent regulatory validation expected to hinder the growth of the urology laser fibers market.



On the other hand, rise in the investments for healthcare facilities in the developing nations anticipated to act as a booster for the growth of the urology laser fibers market.



In the urology laser fibers market, the disposable laser fibers segment is expected to the fastest growing segment in the forecast period, by types.The disposable laser fibers are used for single use, they are designed to go through a fully glanced scope without damaging the scope liner or the optics.



For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation offers Xpeeda D/S/L Dual wavelength fiber single use or a disposable laser fiber that consists side firing, dual wavelength, SIS enabled fiber and also they can deliver more energy to the tissues than other fibers. Moreover, the Lumenis Ltd offers SlimLine EZ disposable laser fibers which are fire compatible and have the holmium and Nd: YAG wavelength which provides great convenience and high safety than the reusable fibers.



The urology laser fibers market was estimated through extensive primary and secondary sources that included a vast array of government authorized websites such as American Urological Association (AUA), National Urology Research Agenda (NURA), Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), Holmium Laser Resection of the Prostrate (HoLRP) and others. The primary respondents included chair-holders and representatives of the demand and supply side for healthcare industries as well as medical professionals at various urology laser fibers companies, hospitals, and research centers.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the urology laser fibers market.

- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global urology laser fibers market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05626759/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

