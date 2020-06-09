UROn Social Challenge Platform Sees Rapid Growth While More People Are Staying Home and Downloading Mobile Games While Social Distancing During the COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A small Toronto based start-up has created the world's first social challenge platform called UROn. The platform has seen rapid growth in downloads and engagement of its mobile application (http://www.uron.io) which launch in March of 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The application is currently available in the Apple AppStore and Google Play Store

"We were surprised to see user growth of over 327% which exceeded our expectations," said Jack Garabedian CEO of UROn. It has been rewarding to see users embrace and engage with the platform while staying at home and social distancing but still have the opportunity to interact with friends and family."

With the UROn platforms users are encouraged to

Create freeform challenges with friends.

Get on the rewards board to win REAL PRIZES!

Get on the leader board for bragging rights!

Like and Comment on your friends posts or ask to Join In on their challenge!

See if you can win enough coins to be a UROn billionaire!

About URon

UROn is the world's first social challenge platform. It's a fun and simple way to capture challenges with your friends and share them with the world. Instead of a news feed or a picture feed, we have a challenge feed! To make it more interesting we've added virtual coins and fun emoji's you can use to put a wager on your challenges keeping it risk-free and fun for all ages. Every registered user is given 100 UROn coins to start challenging your friends. Are YOU up for a Challenge?!

