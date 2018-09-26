Urovant Sciences Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BASEL, Switzerland and IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq :UROV ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for urologic conditions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $14.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $140 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Urovant. In addition, Urovant has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional common shares at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The common shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "UROV" on September 27, 2018. The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the common shares are being offered by Urovant.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: (631) 274-2806, fax: (631) 254-7140.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. Urovant's second product candidate, hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy.

