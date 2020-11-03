URSB's Employee Named Rising Star by NJ Bankers

CARTERET, N.J., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- URSB, Carteret's hometown bank with over 100 years of outstanding personalized service and commitment to the community, has seen one of its high-performing employees named as a recipient of the 2020 NJ Bankers Rising Star Award by NJ Bankers, an organization serving the state banking industry. Lending Specialist Kate Wilson joins only 15 other banking professionals across New Jersey to receive the honor for her leadership and community-centric initiatives during her four (4) years with URSB.

A key factor to Ms. Wilson's success has been her dedication to constant learning and improving her knowledge of the banking industry. Even while she is perpetually learning and taking on new duties, she is always assisting others with whatever they need. She recently held multiple titles while completing work for both the BSA department and the Lending area of the Bank.

Ms. Wilson also has served as an exemplary community ambassador for URSB. The bank attends a lengthy list of community events.

"Kate is constantly learning, and always willing and able to tackle any new projects presented to her," said Kenneth R. Totten, President & CEO for URSB. "She has impressed upper management with her poise, professionalism and dedication to team mentorship, making everyone around her better in the process. We are extremely fortunate to have her at URSB, and congratulate her on the much-deserved recognition from NJ Bankers."

Kate will be recognized at the NJ Bankers Rising Star Awards Virtual Awards Ceremony on November 5, 2020.

