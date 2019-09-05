URTeC taps WOND3R for Unconventional Marketing Approach

WOND3R Co-Founder/Creative Director Graham Painter knew right away that the campaign needed content that was breakthrough to be successful. The solution was to call on individuals in the target audience – professionals working unconventional resource plays – to come up with unconventional solutions to everyday problems (i.e., life hacks) outside of the energy sector. Calling on key partners and veteran director Raul Casares, the WOND3R team set on creating the ultimate #LifeHack fail video to create attention around the promotion and the conference at large. "We just thought that the Internet is loaded with simple #LifeHacks that work, so why not use the ideas of surprise and humor to engage the audience," added Painter.

In addition to providing smiles and show information, the video encouraged viewers to create and submit their own videos and/or photos. All entries were judged after URTeC 2019 and gift cards were awarded to the winners.

The result is that the promotion worked. For a relatively small budget, WOND3R was able to drive tons of engagement including almost 7 million impressions, over 8,000 hours of video views and 68% engagement. "For the money, the effort and the results, the URTeC partners were extremely happy," added Wegener. "We'll definitely be looking for new clever and fun ways to engage this audience in 2020."

About WOND3R

WOND3R is a global creative agency, we grow your business through emotion. Founded in 2016 by industry veterans Kerry Chrapliwy, Graham Painter and Charlie Le in the most diverse city in America. We build integrated ideas shared billions of times through experiential, social and digital platforms. We come from the future and we're here to help. For more information, visit www.wond3r.company.

About URTeC

Launched in 2013, the annual Unconventional Resources Technology Conference (URTeC) is where petroleum engineers, geoscientists, dealmakers and executive managers connect and examine the technologies and trends driving the development of energy resource plays. Known as the integrated event for unconventional resource teams, the program leverages expertise from all technical backgrounds – geology, geophysics, geochemistry, geomechanics, petrophysics, drilling, completion and production engineering, well stimulation, reservoir engineering, midstream operations, HSE and material science – while focusing on the collective learning and success of the asset team approach to oil and gas resource development. URTeC is sponsored by SEG, AAPG and SPE International. For more information on one of the fastest growing events in the energy industry, visit www.urtec.org.

