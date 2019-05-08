UrtheCast to Host First Quarter 2019 Conference Call on May 15, 2019

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - UrtheCast Corp. (TSX:UR) ("UrtheCast" or the "Company") announced today that the Company will release its 2019 first quarter financial results after markets close on May 14, 2019 and will hold its earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

The live conference call will be available by calling toll-free at 1-866-696-5894, or by toll call at 416-641-6150. The participant pass code is 8465507#. An archived version of the conference call will be made available on the Company's investor website (investors.urthecast.com) following the live conference call.

About UrtheCast

UrtheCast Corp. is a Vancouver-based technology company that serves the rapidly evolving geospatial and geoanalytics markets with a wide range of information-rich products and services.

For more information, visit UrtheCast's website at www.urthecast.com.

SOURCE UrtheCast Corp.

Related Links

www.urthecast.com

