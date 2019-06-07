UrthLeaf's New CBD Gummies Are Already Relieving Pain for Thousands

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD has been all of the buzz as of recent, with everything from celebrities endorsing products on their social media pages to miracle stories of patients taking center-stage. In such a crowded market it can be hard to distinguish the quality products from the hyped products, leaving many patients to not know who to trust anymore.

Well we say fear not CBD lovers. UrthLeaf has a proven track record in making patients satisfied, and they've recently launched a brand new line of CBD Vitality Gummies. Thousands of patients are already falling in love with it, and we're sure the buzz has only just begun.

UrthLeaf, a CBD company based out of Los Angeles, California, has been providing quality CBD products for thousands of patients over the past months, but no product has seen as much traction as the brand new Vitality Gummies. The gummies only released a few weeks ago in a 'Wild Blueberry' flavor, yet they've already seen extreme popularity amongst patients as it's being sold in the thousands. The gummies sell for $49.99 for 600 milligrams of CBD, and can be found here.

UrthLeaf's patients openly discussed the effects of CBD as well as the new product line weeks after launch, and the results were shocking. Not only did they provide a very positive reaction, but many clients actually switched from major competitors to this company in an instant after trying these gummies. The biggest factor for people switching? Quality experiences with these quality products.

It's no secret that many of the large CBD corporations dilute their products for larger profits, but these corporations simply do not understand that they are sacrificing quality client experience for short-term gains. UrthLeaf believes entirely in the consumer, bringing some of the highest potency and quality CBD to the market, so its' consumers can see real results in their day-to-day lives.

One satisfied client by the name Sarah preached this exact mantra, claiming that UrthLeaf's CBD Vitality Gummies brought a level of pain relief unlike any other CBD product she's ever tried. When asked about her overall experience with the product, Sarah said "it was unlike anything I'd ever tried before. I've suffered from extreme anxiety my entire life, and a friend recommended CBD as the cure. After trying around a few different CBD products, I was wary as to whether or not this stuff really worked. Many products either relieved me for a very short period of time, or gave me headaches or other awful side effects after they wore off. Then I tried these gummies, I took one and boom! It worked like magic. My anxiety gets relieved for the entire day just from one of these tiny gummies, and I see absolutely no side effects!"

Sarah's experience was definitely an impressive one to witness, but after speaking with a different client named Lindsey we were in awe. Lindsey didn't use the gummies herself, but rather gave them to her grandfather for joint pain. She said that she had "never seen anything like it. My grandfather is 81 years old, and has suffered from severe joint pain for years. It literally took the life out of him, and deprived him of all his energy. After being recommended the gummies from a friend, I decided to try them out. They were amazing! He seemed to completely gain his energy back, and was back to the same old pop I knew and loved! He and I are UrthLeaf patients for life."

