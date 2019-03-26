UrVenue Acquired by Hospitality Management Solutions to Expand Software Products and Services for Hospitality Industry

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Venue Management Systems LLC today announced it is being acquired by Hospitality Management Solutions. Venue Management Systems LLC is the company behind UrVenue, the leading provider of software and ticketing solutions for the nightlife industry. This acquisition is part of an overall strategy by Hospitality Management Solutions to offer integrated technology and software solutions and services for the hospitality industry.

UrVenue is the leading venue management system in nightlife and is being used by all major hospitality groups in Las Vegas. UrVenue's ticketing services group was the largest ticket seller for the Las Vegas nightlife industry in 2018. Over the last few years, UrVenue has expanded its offerings beyond nightlife by building an ecosystem of software solutions focused on the needs of the broader hospitality industry. The company expects to announce additional product offerings as a result of the acquisition.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition and look forward to expanding our product portfolio. We intend to aggressively add new products and fully serve new markets over the coming 12 months as we continue to work closely with our customers to meet their technology needs," said Cedric Ancellin, CEO of Venue Management Systems LLC, in announcing the acquisition.

