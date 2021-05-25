UrVenue Survey Finds That More Than 75% of Luxury Leisure Travelers are Ready to Make Travel Plans This Year

85% of travelers are more motivated to book multiple resort experiences in advance within a singular shopping cart Tweet this

Comfort level and post-pandemic travel plans

Online booking preferences beyond the hotel room

Itinerary building booking preferences for amenity and cross-resort purchases

"As we emerge from the pandemic, we wanted to reach out directly to high-income leisure travelers to understand not only their readiness to travel, but also how their booking behaviors and expectations have changed because of the pandemic," said Tracee Nalewak, Chief Marketing and Product Officer of UrVenue. "The survey confirmed travelers are looking for advanced planning capabilities for experiences on-property. Through our seamless booking flow and shopping cart, leisure travelers are able to book their experiences in advance and hotels get the benefit of this with higher on-property retention rates and increased revenue per customer – it's a win-win."

UrVenue, with its proprietary technology, can integrate with other booking platforms seamlessly, to provide guests with a singular shopping cart and checkout through any digital touchpoint including websites, apps, kiosks, chatbots, and voice assistants.

90% of luxury leisure travelers are more motivated to book experiences in advance if they know there are better deals and better availability.

if they know there are better deals and better availability. 90% of luxury leisure travelers are more likely to book direct on a hotel's website for better access to amenities and experiences.

89% of luxury leisure travelers would like to continue their booking process for hotel experiences after booking their room.

for hotel experiences after booking their room. 85% of luxury leisure travelers would book 1-5+ experiences and activities with a singular shopping cart experience.

UrVenue's booking solution supports a wide range of resort experiences such as reserving a cabana, booking a seat at a restaurant, or renting a kayak within a singular unified shopping cart and check out. This technology creates a seamless guest booking journey for resorts and venues to benefit from with new upselling, cross-selling, and bundling capabilities.

More capabilities and integrations to be announced this summer when UV Enterprise launches.

Research Methodology:

The survey was conducted on YouGov Direct. 500 US adults 18+ who have annual gross personal income of $100,000+ were surveyed on March 25th, 2021 between 2:00 PM and 4:56 PM Eastern time. The margin of error is approximately 4.4% for the overall sample. A summary of the report is available HERE.

About UrVenue:

UrVenue is the leading hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes resort real estate by leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey. UrVenue maximizes revenue-per-available-customer with its advanced booking, ticketing and presale platform built for hospitality venues: nightclubs and dayclubs, restaurants and lounges, resort pools and beaches, sportsbooks, spas, special events, small group meeting rooms, recreation services, bundled experiences and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's scalable enterprise technology has been the trusted industry standard for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global hospitality, entertainment and gaming organizations including Resorts World Las Vegas, Zouk Group Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Tao Group, Bagatelle and Okada. For more information, visit urvenue.com .

