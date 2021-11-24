US $10.25 Billion Growth in Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market | Increasing Demand for EVs and their Expanded Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

Nov 24, 2021, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications will offer immense growth opportunities.
The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is poised to grow by USD 10.25 billion between 2020 and 2025, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Dana Inc., DOBER, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MAHLE GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Key Driver
One of the key factors driving growth in the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is the increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications. The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market is directly driven by the growing sales of BEVs and PHEVs. Factors such as advances in electric vehicle technologies, improvements in charging infrastructure, and improving socio-economic conditions are expected to fuel the demand for BEVs. The drastically amplified workload on EV batteries has increased the demand for a BTMS solution that enables a wider operating temperature range, enhanced battery lifespan, and increased range of EVs.
EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Battery Type
- Li-ion
- Lead-acid
- Others
EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our EV BTMS market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies BTMS integrated with Thermal Management Systems (TMS) of other electric drive components as one of the key trends of the market.
EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Market Analysis
Our research analysts have studied the historical data and deduced the key market drivers of the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) industry. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
EV BTMS Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market vendors
|
EV BTMS Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 10.25 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
29.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Dana Inc., DOBER, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MAHLE GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Battery type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Battery type
- Li-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lead-acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Battery type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Dana Inc.
- DOBER
- DuPont de Nemours Inc
- Gentherm Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- MAHLE GmbH
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
