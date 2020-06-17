US Air Force Awards Shift5, Inc Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Contract

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, Inc., a cybersecurity company, announces that it has been awarded a $1.5M Phase II Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract from the US Air Force through the AFWERX SBIR technology innovation program. AFWERX's mission is to enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force by enabling thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation. This SBIR program accelerates the development of cybersecurity technology for Air Force aircrafts and other operational technology (OT) platforms.

AFWERX Logo

The Phase II award is the result of invested end users and leadership within the Air Force and Shift5's performance on a prior Phase I award . This contract demonstrates the anticipation of the Phase II prototype adoption for the wider aviation enterprise. Phase I focused on conducting initial discovery, identifying platforms, and high-level end user requirements. During Phase II, Shift5 will integrate commercial cybersecurity solutions, such as Shift5 Intake, Shift Engine, and Shift5 Gauge Cluster, onto Air Force platforms. Through this effort, Shift5 will provide new, innovative solutions to increase the cyber resiliency of critical mission assets.

"We are honored to be awarded a SBIR Phase II contract. This is a testament to the Air Force's commitment to incorporating innovations from industry," says Mitchell Plonski, Head of Operations at Shift5.

"Partnering with the Air Force complements Shift5's rapid, iterative approach to developing innovative products that serve both military and commercial entities," says Jenny Kim, Head of Product at Shift5.

About Shift5

Shift5 is a cybersecurity company based in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Shift5 products defend operational technology (OT) platforms such as planes, trains, and tanks from cyberattacks. Shift5 protects vulnerable embedded serial data buses through proprietary software and hardware products that provide capabilities such as full-packet data capture, threat hunting, intrusion detection, and incident response. To learn more, visit https://shift5.io/ .

About AFWERX

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia, and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer, and accelerating results. AFWERX has partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), a scientific research organization operated by the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command, to streamline the SBIR process to increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and transition rate of the SBIR program.

Media contact:

Jenny Kim

[email protected]

703-810-3320

SOURCE Shift5

Related Links

https://shift5.io

