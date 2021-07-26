US Air Force-Managed Next Generation Air Defense (NGAD) Program Report 2021: Digital Engineering, Modular Systems, and Hypersonic and Directed-Weapon Technologies

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Next Generation Air Dominance Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides insights into the state of the US Air Force-managed Next Generation Air Defense (NGAD) program, which is a proposed family of air platforms that would include a 6th-generation fighter, wingman drones capable of combat autonomy, and support drones that can carry a combination of fuel, ammunition, and sensors.

One of the more disruptive capabilities would be to fight at "machine speed" thanks to the Internet of Military Things. War at machine speed (searching, identifying, targeting, and destroying automatically) would accelerate and overwhelm the enemy's decision-making capabilities.

On Sept. 15, 2020, then USAF acquisition chief Will Roper announced that the service had flown a full-scale flight demonstrator as part of the NGAD program. On May 14, 2021, Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration, and Requirements Lt. Gen. Clinton Hinote stated that a second demonstrator might be in some stage of production now.

Roper also introduced a new defence concept that he called "the digital trinity," saying that it is the true successor to stealth technology and the biggest paradigm shift for military technology dominance. The study looks at the concept in more detail.

Because of delays in the release of the 2022 President's Budget, all NGAD program budget information in this research product is derived from the 2021 budget.

Detailed competitor data associated with the NGAD program is unavailable (much of the information is either classified or not releasable to the public). Growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are based on available data obtained from both primary and secondary resources.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Next Generation Air Dominance Program

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

3. What You Need to Know First

What You Need to Know First

Top Growth Opportunities

4. NGAD Program Overview

The NGAD Program

NGAD Spending Forecast

NGAD Spending Forecast Discussion

NGAD Competitor - Future Combat Air System

NGAD Competitor - Future Combat Air System Technology Initiative

NGAD Adversary Developments

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digital Engineering for Faster Product Development

Growth Opportunity 2 - Modular Systems with Open Architecture

Growth Opportunity 3 - Hypersonic Aircraft, Drones, and Missiles

Growth Opportunity 4 - Stealth Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Growth Opportunity 5 - Laser Weapons for NGAD Aircraft

