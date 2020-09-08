US Air Force Selects RRDS For 10-Year $950 Million Special Warfare Support IDIQ Contract (FA8629-20-D-5060)

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RRDS, Inc., the Southern California based federal contractor, is a solutions based systems integrator, known to provide custom-procurement, logistics and project management services to the Department of Defense, Department of State, intelligence community, various federal agencies and ally nations across the world.

The company was awarded the Special Warfare Procurement Multiple-Award IDIQ Contract (SW-MAC) to provide equipment, training, and product support to approximately 3,500 U.S. Air Force (USAF) Special Warfare operators as well as authorized users in support of Special Warfare mission requirements. Work will be performed at various U.S. locations, and is expected to be completed June 2030.

Fred Bouman, Senior VP of Federal Sales, said: "This award further strengthens our relationship with the United States Air Force as it marks the second in a series of strategic IDIQ wins with the USAF. We are excited to call our rich vendor base into action as we continue to work with the Government to support the USAF Special Warfare operators who bravely protect this great nation."

About RRDS, Inc.

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service, sole-source option for the United States Government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. We specialize in cradle to grave Supply Chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing complex PMO systems, we offer an end-to-end solution for all our customers. RRDS is focused on your mission.

To learn more, please visit www.rrds.com

