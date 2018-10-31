U.S. Airlines Deliver Quality Jobs with Solid Wages

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. airlines are proud to be one of the American industries contributing to the positive job numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor today.

Currently, U.S. passenger and cargo airlines employ 720,000 men and women, 2.9 percent more than a year ago. U.S. airlines currently employ the highest number of workers since 2000.

Additionally, the U.S. airline industry is sharply outpacing the rest of the economy in wage growth. The average wage of U.S. airline employees exceeded $89,000 in 2017, 46 percent higher than U.S. private sector average.

"Airlines connect the world like no other industry can, and they are putting America to work," said Rebecca Spicer, Airlines for America SVP Communications. "Airlines recently reported the 58th consecutive month of employment gains – and these are well-paying jobs with good benefits."

U.S. passenger airlines alone spent $37 billion on wages and benefits in the first nine months of 2018, up approximately $2.1 billion or 5.9 percent from the same period in 2017.

"The workforce is the airline industry's greatest asset. That's why both passenger and cargo carriers are making significant investments in their employees," added Spicer.

U.S. carriers transport 2.3 million passengers and 55,000 tons of cargo each day.

ABOUT A4A

Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and supports, both directly and indirectly, more than 10 million U.S. jobs. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor groups, Congress and the Administration to improve air travel for everyone.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

SOURCE Airlines for America

