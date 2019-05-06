US and Canada Clinical Laboratories to Strike the 100 Billion Market Cap

"Laboratories will look to offer highly connected and integrated systems by leveraging outreach relationships and aiding development," said Divyaa Ravishankar, Industry Principal, Transformational Health . "Next-generation labs will be able to streamline physician office workflow orders and receive and report results in real time through electronic health record ( EHR ) systems. Therefore, it is important to ensure connectivity with provider and payer systems."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in the North American Clinical Laboratory Services Market, Forecast to 2022, covers hospital-based laboratories, independent laboratories, physician office labs (POLs), and other laboratories in the United States and Canada. Also, the study examines new business models and alternate revenue channels, as well as recommends strategies for clinical labs to combat reimbursement pressure.

"Canada's diagnostics testing revenue is generated by hospital labs, private labs, physicians' offices, and public labs. By 2022, most of the private labs are expected to be integrated with hospital labs to provide an integrated facility for laboratory services," noted Ravishankar. "There is still a substantial amount of tests outsourced to the U.S., especially the NGS-based tests that add to the national expenditure. This provides scope for several U.S. labs to harbor a commercial laboratory operation in Canada."

For clinical laboratories to navigate the changing marketplace, they must make the most of the growth opportunities presented by:

Consumer preference for higher deductible plans : They are opting for lower annual premiums and higher out-of-pocket expenses, which bodes well for small laboratories, where patients can purchase services themselves.

: They are opting for lower annual premiums and higher out-of-pocket expenses, which bodes well for small laboratories, where patients can purchase services themselves. Combining imaging and genomic data : Integrated diagnostics services that combine genomic data , imaging data , and pathologic data will be in high demand among both patients and physicians.

: that combine , , and will be in high demand among both patients and physicians. Exploring alternate business models such as direct-to-consumer testing , acquisition of outsourcing business, and addition of specialty portfolio to testing.

, acquisition of outsourcing business, and addition of to testing. Expanding their test menu to include preventive and chronic care testing : Labs can create a network of integrated and coordinated lab services across the continuum of care.

: Labs can create a network of integrated and coordinated lab services across the continuum of care. Developing the infrastructure required to serve critically ill patients who need access to care periodically in locations accessible to them as well as in an ambulatory environment.

Growth Opportunities in the North American Clinical Laboratory Services Market, Forecast to 2022 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Digital Health Growth Partnership Service program.

Growth Opportunities in the North American Clinical Laboratory Services Market, Forecast to 2022

