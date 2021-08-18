US and China Panel Furniture Markets 2021-2025 - Increasing Influence of Social Media / Technological Developments / Partnership Among Major Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US and China Panel Furniture Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the US and China panel furniture market by value, by segment, by import, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the panel furniture market.

Panel furniture is a category of united furniture formed of different wood-based panels attached with hardware. Panel-type furniture is made of raw materials like MDF or particle board, with characteristics such as affordable price, environmental preservation, and multi-patterns.

It has become a significant part of modern furnishings with the improvements and direction of the furniture nowadays. Major advantages of panel furniture includes high resource utilization ratio, high automation, ease of assembly, and being dismantled, as well as high structural performance.

The US and China panel furniture market increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The panel furniture market is expected to increasing influence of social media, growing disposable income, rising penetration of e-commerce, growing urbanization, increase in construction activities and versatility of panel furniture. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, volatility in the prices of raw material and high degree of completion.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on the US and China panel furniture market. It negatively affected the US panel furniture market. China panel furniture was affected by the pandemic in the 1st quarter, but it stabilized after in the coming quarters.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall panel furniture market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US and China panel furniture market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the panel furniture market are IKEA, William Sonoma, Hermen Miller, Ashley Furniture Industries and Huisen Household International group are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

IKEA

William Sonoma

Herman Miller

Ashley Furniture Industries

Huisen Household International Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Wood-Based Products: Overview

2.2 Applications of Wood Based Products

2.3 Panel Furniture: Overview

2.4 Panel Furniture Production Process: Overview

2.5 Materials of Panel Furniture

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Panel Furniture Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US and China Panel Furniture Market by Value

3.1.2 The US and China Panel Furniture Market by Segment (Residiential and Commercial)

3.2 The US Furniture Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 The US Residential Panel Furniture Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Commercial Panel Furniture Market by Value

3.3 The US Panel Furniture Market: Import Analysis

3.3.1 The US Imported Panel Furniture Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Panel Furniture Market Import by Region (Rest of the World and China)

3.3.3 The US Panel Furniture Import Value from China

4. China Market Analysis

4.1 China Panel Furniture Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Panel Furniture Market by Value

4.1.2 China Panel Furniture Market by Segment (Residiential and Commercial)

4.2 China Panel Furniture Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 China Residential Panel Furniture Market by Value

4.2.2 China Commercial Panel Furniture Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Panel Furniture Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Retail Sales

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Trade

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Influence of Social Media

6.1.2 Growing Disposable Income

6.1.3 Rising Penetration of E-Commerce

6.1.4 Growing Urbanization

6.1.5 Increase in Construction Activities

6.1.6 Versatility of Panel Furniture

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Economic Slowdown

6.2.2 Volatility in the Prices of Raw Material

6.2.3 High Degree of Competition

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Technological Developments

6.3.2 Partnership Among Major Players

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 The US and China Panel Furniture Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 The US and China Panel Furniture Market Players: Products Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

IKEA

William Sonoma

Herman Miller

Ashley Furniture Industries

Huisen Household International Group

