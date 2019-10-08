US and EU Patient Monitoring Solutions Market, 2017-2025: The Shift from In-hospital Care to Home-based Care is Expected to Drive the Patient Monitoring Industry in the Forecast Period
Oct 08, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US and European Patient Monitoring Solutions Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study aims to analyze and forecast future trends for the US and European patient monitoring solutions market. The industry is transitioning and the focus of patient monitoring solutions market participants has been evolving significantly. The study provides key market breakdowns, trends, strategies, and challenges impacting the US and European markets. Market measurements have been analyzed for 2018. Market analysis is provided by care setting including acute care setting, extended care setting, and home care. Key mergers and acquisitions and technologies have also been listed. Strategies adopted by OEMs (like Masimo, Baxter, Medtronic, Biotronik, Philips, Nihon Kohden, Hill Rom) growth analysis, competitive landscape, future technology trends, and Tier II suppliers have been discussed.
The base year for the study is 2018. A growing number of OEMs are starting to look at monitoring devices as a solution in response to the increasing pressure from governmental authorities to meet the stringent cost constraints and the need to sell efficiency solutions. Facing budget constraints and a shift toward value-based care, the healthcare industry is changing in all facets, including patient monitoring. Well established and mature, the patient monitoring industry is saturated in developed countries. The change seen in this segment is primarily related to optimization; using resources more efficiently through improved processes and reducing inpatient cost through better remote care are two integral aspects. The goal of patient monitoring is to warn patients and caregivers of early or potentially dangerous health deterioration signs in a patient. Current processes are effective but can be made more efficient while reducing cost and staff requirements. The industry is seeing a shift to home-based care from in-hospital care, especially for patients with chronic illness.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the top technology trends and key models that will transform the industry? What impacts will they have on the industry?
- What is the key segment OEMs look for in 2018 and beyond? What are the companies to watch for in 2019?
- Who are the key market participants by segment in the significant regions?
- What are the opportunities for upcoming market players and suppliers going to be from 2017 to 2025? What impact will these opportunities have on the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Analyst Perspective
- Spending on Patient Monitoring in the US and EU (UK, FR, GE, IT, SP)
- Patient Monitoring Spending by Country/Care Continuum
- The focus of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Patient Monitoring
- Spending in Patient Monitoring Sector - Summary
- Strategic Imperatives
2. Introduction to Patient Monitoring
- Trends Shaping Patient Monitoring Industry
- Top-level Snapshot of Market Participants by Care Continuum
- Patient Monitoring Types by Care Continuum
- Drivers and Restraints
3. Acute Care Monitoring - Market Landscape Assessment
- Overview of Acute Care Monitoring - Application and Spending
- Acute Care Monitoring Unmet Needs and Opportunity Analysis
- Select List of Relevant Companies
- Extended Care Monitoring - Market Landscape Assessment
- Overview of Extended Care Monitoring - Application and Spending
4. Extended Care Monitoring Unmet Needs and Opportunity Analysis
- Select List of Relevant Companies
5. Home Care Monitoring - Market Landscape Assessment
- Overview of Home Care Monitoring - Application and Spending
- Home Care Monitoring Unmet Needs and Opportunity Analysis
- Select List of Relevant Companies
6. Innovative Technologies/Solutions
- Technology 1 - Continuous Remote Monitoring
- Technology 2 - Smartphone Connected Monitoring
- Technology 3 - Machine Learning and AI Capable Monitoring
- Technology 4 - (Mobile) Wearable Devices
7. Analysis of Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Select Partnerships and Collaborations in Patient Monitoring
- Strategic Intent Behind M&As
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Shifting Care Delivery in Patient Monitoring Industry
- Growth Opportunity by Technologies in Patient Monitoring Industry
- Select Patient Monitoring Technologies Impact by Care Settings
- Growth Opportunity Areas for Companies
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Proactive, Continuous, Real-time Monitoring
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Monitoring for Integrated Care
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Customized and Improved Care for Comorbidities
- Future Trends in Patient Monitoring Sector by Applications
- Strategic Imperatives
- Future Trends in the Patient Monitoring Industry
9. Analyst Perspective and Conclusion
- Analyst Perspective
- Three Big Predictions
- Strategic Imperative and Growth Opportunities for Companies
- Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Baxter
- Biotronik
- Hill Rom
- Masimo
- Medtronic
- Nihon Kohden
- Philips
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4w826
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article