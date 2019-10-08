US and EU Patient Monitoring Solutions Market, 2017-2025: The Shift from In-hospital Care to Home-based Care is Expected to Drive the Patient Monitoring Industry in the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US and European Patient Monitoring Solutions Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study aims to analyze and forecast future trends for the US and European patient monitoring solutions market. The industry is transitioning and the focus of patient monitoring solutions market participants has been evolving significantly. The study provides key market breakdowns, trends, strategies, and challenges impacting the US and European markets. Market measurements have been analyzed for 2018. Market analysis is provided by care setting including acute care setting, extended care setting, and home care. Key mergers and acquisitions and technologies have also been listed. Strategies adopted by OEMs (like Masimo, Baxter, Medtronic, Biotronik, Philips, Nihon Kohden, Hill Rom) growth analysis, competitive landscape, future technology trends, and Tier II suppliers have been discussed.



The base year for the study is 2018. A growing number of OEMs are starting to look at monitoring devices as a solution in response to the increasing pressure from governmental authorities to meet the stringent cost constraints and the need to sell efficiency solutions. Facing budget constraints and a shift toward value-based care, the healthcare industry is changing in all facets, including patient monitoring. Well established and mature, the patient monitoring industry is saturated in developed countries. The change seen in this segment is primarily related to optimization; using resources more efficiently through improved processes and reducing inpatient cost through better remote care are two integral aspects. The goal of patient monitoring is to warn patients and caregivers of early or potentially dangerous health deterioration signs in a patient. Current processes are effective but can be made more efficient while reducing cost and staff requirements. The industry is seeing a shift to home-based care from in-hospital care, especially for patients with chronic illness.



What are the top technology trends and key models that will transform the industry? What impacts will they have on the industry?

What is the key segment OEMs look for in 2018 and beyond? What are the companies to watch for in 2019?

Who are the key market participants by segment in the significant regions?

What are the opportunities for upcoming market players and suppliers going to be from 2017 to 2025? What impact will these opportunities have on the industry?

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Analyst Perspective

Spending on Patient Monitoring in the US and EU (UK, FR, GE, IT, SP)

Patient Monitoring Spending by Country/Care Continuum

The focus of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Patient Monitoring

Spending in Patient Monitoring Sector - Summary

Strategic Imperatives

2. Introduction to Patient Monitoring

Trends Shaping Patient Monitoring Industry

Top-level Snapshot of Market Participants by Care Continuum

Patient Monitoring Types by Care Continuum

Drivers and Restraints

3. Acute Care Monitoring - Market Landscape Assessment

Overview of Acute Care Monitoring - Application and Spending

Acute Care Monitoring Unmet Needs and Opportunity Analysis

Select List of Relevant Companies

Extended Care Monitoring - Market Landscape Assessment

Overview of Extended Care Monitoring - Application and Spending

4. Extended Care Monitoring Unmet Needs and Opportunity Analysis

Select List of Relevant Companies

5. Home Care Monitoring - Market Landscape Assessment

Overview of Home Care Monitoring - Application and Spending

Home Care Monitoring Unmet Needs and Opportunity Analysis

Select List of Relevant Companies

6. Innovative Technologies/Solutions

Technology 1 - Continuous Remote Monitoring

Technology 2 - Smartphone Connected Monitoring

Technology 3 - Machine Learning and AI Capable Monitoring

Technology 4 - (Mobile) Wearable Devices

7. Analysis of Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Mergers & Acquisitions

Select Partnerships and Collaborations in Patient Monitoring

Strategic Intent Behind M&As

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Shifting Care Delivery in Patient Monitoring Industry

Growth Opportunity by Technologies in Patient Monitoring Industry

Select Patient Monitoring Technologies Impact by Care Settings

Growth Opportunity Areas for Companies

Growth Opportunity 1 - Proactive, Continuous, Real-time Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 2 - Monitoring for Integrated Care

Growth Opportunity 3 - Customized and Improved Care for Comorbidities

Future Trends in Patient Monitoring Sector by Applications

Strategic Imperatives

Future Trends in the Patient Monitoring Industry

9. Analyst Perspective and Conclusion

Analyst Perspective

Three Big Predictions

Strategic Imperative and Growth Opportunities for Companies

Baxter

Biotronik

Hill Rom

Masimo

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden

Philips

