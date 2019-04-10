US Aquaculture Production to Rise 2.1% Annually in Volume Terms to 2022

CLEVELAND, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US aquaculture production is forecast to increase 2.1% annually in volume terms through 2022, according to Aquaculture: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. The rising promotion of fish as part of a healthy diet will continue to increase demand for fish products. However, because of the limited availability of space for new fish farms, increased domestic demand will have to be met through further intensification of farming methods on already densely populated fish farms or through imports. Also restraining growth in aquaculture production is the continued debate in the US regarding the benefits of farmed versus wild-caught fish.

These and other key insights are featured in Aquaculture: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US aquaculture production in whole-fish pounds before processing and nominal US dollars at the farm-gate level.

Total production in volume and value terms is segmented by product in terms of:

catfish

salmon and trout

tilapia

other finfish such as bass, carp, cod, river eels, smelts, and tuna

oysters

clams

shrimp and prawns

other shellfish such as crab, lobster, mussels, squid, and octopus

To illustrate historical trends, total production, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

Production of aquatic plants, aquatic non-fish animals, and aquatic animal products are excluded from the scope of this report.

