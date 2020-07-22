U.S. Army Awards DiSTI $42.5M Production Agreement for Family of Maintenance Trainers

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The DiSTI Corporation, the world's leading provider of virtual maintenance training solutions, announced today a follow-on Other Transaction Authority (OTA) production agreement award from the U.S. Army for the Family of Maintenance Trainers (FMT) Diagnostic Troubleshooting Trainers (DTT). With an initial ceiling of $42.5M, this Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) OTA will serve as the vehicle to deliver the next-generation of virtual 3D training devices for U.S. Army service members. The ID/IQ featured initial delivery order awards for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV).

"DiSTI has a long-standing history of working with the U.S. Army and we are pleased that our work on the FMT program has already proven so beneficial to them," stated DiSTI's President Joe Swinski.

The Family of Maintenance Trainers (FMT) is a program developed by the U.S. Army to establish a Common Core (CC) software baseline to replace its current stove-piped software architecture with a solution adaptable to address new and emerging technologies for future training needs.

During the FMT-CC OT prototype project, establishing a common architecture and software baseline for a suite of Diagnostic and Troubleshooting Trainers (DTT) occurred. Additionally, the development of common hardware infrastructure for Instructor Stations, Student Stations, and the Training Management System took place. The use of standard hardware and software will take place for all future DTT trainers.

"DiSTI has the unique combination of software development capabilities and experience necessary for implementing scalable complex training initiatives," said John Hayward, CEO of DiSTI. "We are committed to helping the U.S. Army achieve its goal of transforming training methods to improve efficacy and readiness of the warfighter."

This OTA production agreement results from the successful technical objectives for the prototype efforts and exceptional prototype completion by The DiSTI Corporation for the U.S. Army's FMT program.

As the DTT product line grows, the expectation is that other new or existing DTT maintenance trainer platforms will also convert to the FMT-CC product line. The integration of new Maintenance Training Systems (MTS) into an FMT-CC product line approach will streamline future training system integration efforts. It will utilize a standard hardware and software interface, reducing operational and sustainment costs, and improving readiness by increasing Warfighter throughput.

