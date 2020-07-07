US Army Awards Leidos Task Order to Provide IEW&S System and Software Support

RESTON, Va., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today it has been awarded a new task order by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACG-APG) to provide Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (IEW&S) system and software support to the U.S. Army's Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Software Engineering Center (SEC), Sensors and Mission Equipment Division (SMED). The single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order has a one-year base period of performance, followed by four one-year options, and a total approximate value of $210 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed primarily at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.

CECOM is the Army's materiel integrator for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) readiness. As a major subordinate command of the Army Materiel Command (AMC), CECOM collaborates with Program Executive Offices, other AMC commands, and industry partners to provide, integrate, and sustain world-class C5ISR hardware, software, and mission command capabilities for the joint warfighter.

Under the IEW&S contract, Leidos will provide system and software engineering support that will ensure reliability, maintainability, inter-operability, and configuration integrity of CECOM's modern platform sensor and electronic warfare systems. Using its experience and investments in Secure Development Operations (SecDevOps), Leidos will implement its agile development process to the area of Post-Production and Post-Deployment Software Support. Additionally, Leidos will leverage a portfolio management dashboard that is collaborative and tailorable to the needs of the customer to provide near real-time status of schedules and work efforts.

"Leidos understands the criticality of C5ISR readiness as warfighters face the possibility of electronic warfare," said Mike Rickels, Leidos Defense Group senior vice president, C4ISR Solutions. "We stand ready to help CECOM stay ahead of adversaries with secure software development and detailed production reporting."

