U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces an online Trafficability Inundation Mapping Tool

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced today the publishing of the online Trafficability Inundation Mapping Tool that provides the public with information on what regions are affected by the flood waters from Hurricane Florence.

The online maps indicate the severity of flood waters and their impact on vehicle movement in the affected areas. Maps of the Catawthe Catawba, Pee Dee, Cape Fear, Lumber, Neuse, Tar, Yakin, and Roanoke water basins are included in the mapping tool.

The tool can be found at http://www.sad.usace.army.mil/Storms/.

Additional information regarding the USACE response to Hurricane Florence can be found at http://www.sad.usace.army.mil/Storms/.

USACE provides immediate and effective response and assistance during national emergencies and major presidentially declared disasters. Although these responsibilities lay primarily with state and local offices, in special circumstances, USACE may supplement those efforts to save human life, prevent immediate human suffering or mitigate property damage.

