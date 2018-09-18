U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Leaders visit Hurricane Florence affected area

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) senior leaders are visiting areas affected by Hurricane Florence to assess damages and review response efforts.

They will be available during their visits to discuss USACE response efforts to the devastating storm.

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, USACE commanding general, will be available for media opportunities at the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center, today, from 3 to 5 p.m. Other USACE senior leaders will be available in the impacted areas.

USACE is working with its local, state, and federal partners in response to Hurricane Florence. More than 310 personnel are engaged and coordinating with local, state and FEMA partners. USACE's number one priority is the life, health and safety of all those impacted by this storm.

USACE is actively managing its infrastructure to reduce impacts to downstream communities. Our engineers remain poised and postured to provide engineering expertise when and where requested. This includes our dam safety teams that our monitoring several locally-owned dams within the region.

SOURCE U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Related Links

http://www.usace.army.mil

