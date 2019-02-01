U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Requests Information on Conceptual Public-Private Partnership (P3) Delivery of Civil Works Projects

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced today in the Federal Register a 60-day period for the submission of information on conceptual Public-Private Partnership (P3) delivery of specific USACE Civil Works projects.

Information must be submitted to Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on or before midnight, April 2, to be eligible for consideration.

In support of President Donald J. Trump's initiative on building U.S. infrastructure and the direction provided by Congress in the Fiscal 2018 Appropriations Act Conference Report, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, the Honorable R.D. James, has directed USACE Civil Works to establish a Public-Private Partnership (P3) pilot program.

The goal of the pilot program is to demonstrate the viability of new delivery methods that can significantly reduce the cost and time of project delivery. The program is part of the Revolutionize USACE Civil Works initiative which is transforming how USACE delivers infrastructure for the nation through authorized Civil Works projects and permitting of infrastructure projects.

"The Public-Private Partnership pilot program is an opportunity for the Corps of Engineers to take a different approach to the delivery of certain infrastructure projects," said Mr. James C. Dalton, USACE Director of Civil Works. "P3 is one of the tools that we are working to implement that will enable USACE to potentially accelerate project delivery and lower project costs."

A Public-Private Partnership (P3) generally refers to a long-term contractual relationship between a public sector contracting authority and a private sector entity for the financing and delivery of public infrastructure and/or the provision of public services. This can be done as any combination of design, build, finance, operate and/or maintain.

USACE Civil Works is to identify up to 10 P3 pilot projects based on specific screening and selection criteria. The pilots will inform future program policy and direction.

Additional information about the request for P3 project proposals, including information requirements for proposals, how to submit proposals, and screening and selection criteria, is in the Federal Register notice at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/02/01/2019-00709/request-for-information-on-conceptual-public-private-partnership-p3-delivery-of-specific-us-army.

Submitters are encouraged, but not required, to coordinate with their local USACE district prior to providing information for this request.

USACE has developed implementation guidance for the development, coordination and selections for the P3 pilot program. The guidance and other relevant information can be obtained on the USACE Civil Works P3 website at https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Infrastructure/Infra_P3_program/.

USACE has also scheduled two webinars to answer questions about the Federal Register notice and pilot program. The first webinar is Thursday, Feb. 7, from 3-4:30 p.m. Eastern, and can be accessed at https://usace.webex.com/usace/j.php?MTID=m92687721eb63aed457bbb2352037dcd0. The second webinar is Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 2-3:30 p.m. Eastern, and can be accessed at https://usace.webex.com/usace/j.php?MTID=mbcf50fd1be492a8107e34e2dd2b2b98c. To dial in to either of the webinars, call (888) 273-3658. Enter the access code 8350039 and security code 0039 when prompted.

