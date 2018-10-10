US Army decides to proceed with the Iron Fist Light APS on The Bradley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) in cooperation with Elbit Systems and IMI's team is moving forward with Phase II of their Iron Fist Light (IFL) Active Protection System (APS) following the announcement of a positive Army Requirements Oversight Council (AROC) decision.

The low size and weight, ease of integration, and versatile high-performance positions IFL as an ideal candidate for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Iron Fist Light uses independent optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance from the defended combat vehicles. The system provides 360-degree protection coverage for close-range scenarios in both open terrain and urban environments. Fielding active protection capabilities has been identified as an urgent need by the US Army.

"We are excited to move into Phase II and bring the vast capabilities of our Active Protection System to the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Army on advancing this important technology as well as enhancing integration capabilities across multiple Army platforms," said Steve Elgin, vice president and general manager of armament and platform systems for General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

"We are proud to support the US Army and cooperate with GD-OTS in delivering the Iron Fist Light - a sophisticated protection system that will enhance the capabilities of a variety of Army platforms while defeating a wide range of threats," said Yehuda (Udi) Vered, executive vice president and general manager of Elbit Systems Land Division.

