U.S. Army LSFMA Contract Awarded to Tyonek WorldWide Services, Inc.
May 16, 2019, 17:27 ET
MADISON, Ala., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyonek WorldWide Services, Inc. (TWS), a subsidiary of Tyonek Services Group, Inc. and Tyonek Native Corporation, has been awarded a Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) five-year contract with an option for additional two-year ordering periods. The company will support the Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal Logistics Support Facility Management Activity (LSFMA). Contract performance will be based upon awarded task orders with a total value of up to $2.4 billion. TFab Manufacturing, LLC, a subsidiary of Tyonek Manufacturing Group, Inc, and Tyonek Native Corporation will also support the effort. The majority of the work will be performed at the team's facilities in Madison, Huntsville, and Albertville, Alabama.
"Our award-winning aviation modification business is a great fit for the Army's evolving needs," said Steve Adlich, President, Tyonek Services Group, Inc. "Together with our manufacturing partner, TFab Manufacturing, we are committed to building the future for Army Aviation and equipping the warfighter for success."
The company will provide design, complex engineering, system integration, precision manufacturing, aircraft modification, and testing for aviation systems owned or supported by the Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation, and Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM). Other performance requirements include new equipment training and logistics support activities for the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, and our nation's foreign partners.
About Tyonek Native Corporation
Tyonek Native Corporation (TNC) is the parent company to a variety of subsidiary businesses in industries including ISO 9000 certified defense manufacturing and engineering, aircraft maintenance, information technology services, land and resource development, and construction. The company owns and manages over 200,000 acres of land, primarily on the West side of Cook Inlet in South Central Alaska.
An Alaska Native Corporation formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 (ANCSA), the company is governed by a board of nine directors and a management team who are accountable to a community of more than 900 shareholders.
The corporation's headquarters is in Anchorage, Alaska, with offices in Madison, Alabama, hangar facilities in Huntsville, Alabama and Stennis, Mississippi, and subsidiary facilities located throughout the continental United States. For more information, visit www.tyonek.com.
