U.S. Army LSFMA Contract Awarded to Tyonek WorldWide Services, Inc.

"Our award-winning aviation modification business is a great fit for the Army's evolving needs," said Steve Adlich, President, Tyonek Services Group, Inc. "Together with our manufacturing partner, TFab Manufacturing, we are committed to building the future for Army Aviation and equipping the warfighter for success."

The company will provide design, complex engineering, system integration, precision manufacturing, aircraft modification, and testing for aviation systems owned or supported by the Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation, and Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM). Other performance requirements include new equipment training and logistics support activities for the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, and our nation's foreign partners.

About Tyonek Native Corporation

Tyonek Native Corporation (TNC) is the parent company to a variety of subsidiary businesses in industries including ISO 9000 certified defense manufacturing and engineering, aircraft maintenance, information technology services, land and resource development, and construction. The company owns and manages over 200,000 acres of land, primarily on the West side of Cook Inlet in South Central Alaska.

An Alaska Native Corporation formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 (ANCSA), the company is governed by a board of nine directors and a management team who are accountable to a community of more than 900 shareholders.



The corporation's headquarters is in Anchorage, Alaska, with offices in Madison, Alabama, hangar facilities in Huntsville, Alabama and Stennis, Mississippi, and subsidiary facilities located throughout the continental United States. For more information, visit www.tyonek.com.

SOURCE Tyonek Native Corporation

