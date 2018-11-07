U.S. Army Specialist Scott West Will Be Honored with High Five Tour Mobility-Equipped Vehicle

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Army Specialist Scott West will receive the Wounded Warriors Family Support's High Five Tour mobility-equipped 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor during a live "Fox & Friends" Veterans Day presentation in New York.

Wounded Warriors Family Support founder and president Col. John Folsom, USMCR (Ret.), will award West the vehicle at 6:50 a.m. CST Sunday on the Fox News Channel. West, a three-time Purple Heart recipient during his Iraq war service from December 2004 to December 2005, lost both his legs in an IED blast.

West, who is from Rogers, Arkansas, and his wife Bridgette have only one vehicle. The West's recently were blessed with a newborn son. The Military Order of the Purple Heart nominated West for the Raptor.

The High Five Tour vehicle features the Bruno Valet Plus transfer seat, Bruno Out-Rider lift, Clock Mobility AccessATop to protect a wheelchair from the elements and the MPS Monarch hand control that allows a paraplegic driver to control the throttle and brake with confidence.

"The High Five Tour 2018 Raptor will go a long way to assisting the West family toward meeting their needs for employment, life support and leisure," Folsom said.

West works for Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, an organization made up of mostly volunteers (veterans, law enforcement, fire-EMS and medical) who deploy when a natural disaster occurs. The organization's disaster teams provide devastated communities help through tree and debris removal, covering roofs and windows, distributing food and water and other meaningful tasks.

In addition, West is called to lead other wounded and disabled veterans on adventure trips that include mountain climbing, skydiving, scuba diving, hunting, fishing and sporting events. West counsels veterans to assist them with their rehabilitation progress, restore independence and self-confidence, as well as re-engage them in living life to the fullest.

The ninth annual Wounded Warriors Family Support High Five Tour has covered more than 25,000 miles in 45 states since early April. The High Five Tour is the quintessential road trip to thank Americans for their appreciation and support of our nation's military families for the sacrifices that they make when America goes to war.

During High Five Tour stops at Omaha Steaks, various Ford dealerships and events, individuals were encouraged to write messages of support for military members. This year's tour accumulated more than 40,000 signatures from Americans who love and support their veterans.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

SOURCE Wounded Warriors Family Support

Related Links

http://www.wwfs.org

