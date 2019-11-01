U.S. Auto Parts Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the largest online providers of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, is reporting results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Gross profit increased 15% to $21.1 million compared to $18.4 million . As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased 400 basis points to 30.5% compared to 26.5%.

compared to . As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased 400 basis points to 30.5% compared to 26.5%. Net sales were $69.3 million compared to $69.5 million .

compared to . Online sales increased 2% while offline sales declined 17%.

Net loss was $1.4 million or $(0.04) per share, compared to net loss of $0.2 million or $(0.01) per share.

or per share, compared to net loss of or per share. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) was $1.3 million compared to $2.6 million .

compared to . Ended the quarter with no revolver debt.

Conversion rate increased 50 basis points to 3.2%.

Management Commentary

"Last quarter, we introduced a new operating plan that is centered on three key pillars: the right part, the right time, and the right place. Each of these pillars represents an important aspect of the customer experience as we need to ensure that our customers order the right part for their vehicle, deliver it quickly, and be agnostic to how the customer wants to install their auto parts.

"We have also renewed our focus on improving gross margins and profitability, which will be accomplished in-part by increasing the revenue mix of our highest margin products—private label—and better utilizing our resources to grow and optimize our three core websites.

"During the third quarter, we began to realize the early benefits of executing this new operating plan, highlighted by our second consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion, as well as our second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. This was also our strongest quarter of private label sales growth in nearly two years, which tells us that our strategy is working. Further, our new 125,000 square foot distribution center went live in Las Vegas in early August, and we have already shipped more than 80,000 auto parts in less than 3 months.

"The momentum in our business is evident. Key metrics are trending in the right direction, our cash flow cycle is healthy and we remain debt-free. There is still plenty of work ahead to further improve our inventory optimization, cost structure and core websites. But everywhere we look, we see opportunity, and our team remains committed to delivering positive adjusted EBITDA this year and carrying this strong momentum into 2020," said Lev Peker, CEO of U.S. Auto Parts.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2019 were $69.3 million compared to $69.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was largely driven by a reduction in branded sales and offline sales mostly offset by a 15% increase in higher margin private label sales. Our online sales were up 2% and our offline sales declined 17% due to a change in pricing strategy and exiting unprofitable businesses.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 increased 15% to $21.1 million compared to $18.4 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased 400 basis points to 30.5% compared to 26.5%. Excluding detention and demurrage related costs from both quarters, gross margin for the quarter would be 31.3% compared to 28.9% last year. The increase was primarily driven by a greater proportion of higher margin private label sales and improved pricing strategies.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $22.6 million compared to $19.6 million in the third quarter of last year. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses increased to 32.6% compared to 28.3% in the year ago quarter with the increase primarily driven by increased marketing spend and investments in marketing platforms and new employees.

Net loss in the third quarter was $1.4 million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million or $(0.01) per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 was $1.3 million compared to $2.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

At September 28, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.1 million compared to $2.0 million at December 29, 2018. The decrease in cash is primarily a result of employee transition costs, technology capital expenditures, marketing, and setup costs for the company's new distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada. U.S. Auto Parts also had no revolver debt at each of September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018.

Key Operating Metrics

























Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Q2 2019

Conversion Rate 1



3.2 %

2.7 %

3.0 % Unique Visitors (millions) 1



13.8



16.4



14.2

Number of Orders - E-commerce only (thousands)



441



443



423

Number of Orders - Online Marketplace (thousands)



412



372



463

Total Number of Internet Orders (thousands)



853



815



886

Revenue Capture (% Sales) 2



89.3 %

87.5 %

87.8 % Average Order Value - Total Internet Orders

$ 78

$ 85

$ 80



_________________________ 1. Excludes online marketplaces. 2. Revenue capture is the amount of actual dollars retained after taking into consideration returns, credit card declines and product fulfillment and excludes online marketplaces.

Conference Call

U.S. Auto Parts CEO Lev Peker and CFO/COO David Meniane will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Friday, November 1, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 877‑407‑9039

International dial-in number: 201‑689‑8470

Conference ID: 13694403

Please call the conference telephone number 5‑10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1‑949‑574‑3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.usautoparts.com .

A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available on the same day through November 15, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 844‑512‑2921

International replay number: 412‑317‑6671

Replay ID: 13694403

About U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.

Established in 1995, U.S. Auto Parts is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories. Through the Company's network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products, all mapped by a proprietary database with applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com , www.carparts.com, and www.jcwhitney.com , as well as the Company's corporate website at www.usautoparts.net.

U.S. Auto Parts is headquartered in Carson, California.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Regulation G, and other provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, define and prescribe the conditions for use of certain non-GAAP financial information. We provide "Adjusted EBITDA," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income before (a) interest expense, net; (b) income tax provision; (c) depreciation and amortization expense; (d) amortization of intangible assets; (e) share-based compensation expense; (f) costs associated with our customs issue; and (g) costs associated with the executive transitions.

The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides important supplemental information to management and investors. This non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and results of operations.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as one measure of the Company's operating performance because it assists in comparing the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of stock compensation expense and the costs associated with the customs issue, as well as items that are not expected to be recurring. Internally, this non-GAAP measure is also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; for allocating resources to enhance financial performance; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the ongoing operations of companies in our industry.

This non-GAAP financial measure is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are all unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements which are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business and its industry, as well as certain assumptions made by the Company. These statements are forward looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "believes," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "would," "will likely continue" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, its future operating results and financial condition, the impact of changes in our key operating metrics, and our potential growth and our liquidity requirements. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive pressures, our dependence on search engines to attract customers, demand for the Company's products, the online market and channel mix for aftermarket auto parts, the economy in general, increases in commodity and component pricing that would increase the Company's product costs, the operating restrictions in its credit agreement, the weather, the impact of the customs issues and any other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q, which are available at www.usautoparts.net and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summarized information for our continuing operations for the periods presented is as follows (in millions):

































Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018











(As Restated)









(As Restated)

Net sales

$ 69.27

$ 69.46

$ 217.70

$ 224.82

Gross profit

$ 21.14



18.41

$ 63.04

$ 62.16







30.5 %

26.5 %

29.0 %

27.6 % Operating expenses

$ 22.60

$ 19.62

$ 69.14

$ 62.47







32.6 %

28.3 %

31.8 %

27.8 % Net (loss) income

$ (1.42)

$ (0.18)

$ (6.46)

$ (0.41)







(2.1) %

(0.3) %

(3.0) %

(0.2) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1.32

$ 2.59



2.65

$ 9.66







1.9 %

3.7 %

1.2 %

4.3 %

The table below reconciles income from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):































Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended



September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018









(As Restated)









(As Restated) (Loss) income from continuing operations



(1,424)



(180)



(6,461)



(409) Depreciation & amortization



1,531



1,419



4,572



4,412 Amortization of intangible assets



25



46



75



140 Interest expense, net



516



363



1,410



1,215 Taxes



(552)



8



(1,018)



270 EBITDA

$ 96

$ 1,656

$ (1,422)

$ 5,628 Stock comp expense



792



567

$ 1,955



1,704 Employee transition costs(1)



425



—



1,695



— Customs costs(2)



3



1,764



418



3,730 Proceeds from AutoMD sale



—



(1,400)



—



(1,400) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,316

$ 2,587

$ 2,646

$ 9,662

__________________________ (1) We incurred costs related to the transition of executive management related to severance, recruiting, hiring bonuses, and relocation costs. (2) We incurred port and carrier fees and legal costs associated with our customs related issues.

U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)































Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



September 28,

September 29,

September 28,

September 29,



2019

2018

2019

2018









(As Restated)







(As Restated) Net sales

$ 69,273

$ 69,463

$ 217,698

$ 224,821 Cost of sales (1)



48,130



51,049



154,663



162,666 Gross profit



21,143



18,414



63,035



62,155 Operating expenses:























Marketing



11,034



9,212



34,023



29,012 General and administrative



4,068



4,297



13,658



13,923 Fulfillment



6,268



5,034



17,664



16,276 Technology



1,206



1,035



3,724



3,121 Amortization of intangible assets



25



46



75



140 Total operating expenses



22,601



19,624



69,144



62,472 (Loss) income from operations



(1,458)



(1,210)



(6,109)



(317) Other income (expense):























Other, net



(1)



1,402



41



1,396 Interest expense



(517)



(364)



(1,411)



(1,218) Total other expense, net



(518)



1,038



(1,370)



178 (Loss) income before income taxes



(1,976)



(172)



(7,479)



(139) Income tax (benefit) provision



(552)



8



(1,018)



270 Net loss



(1,424)



(180)



(6,461)



(409) Other comprehensive income:























Foreign currency translation adjustments



19



9



(19)



51 Total other comprehensive income



19



9



(19)



51 Comprehensive loss

$ (1,405)

$ (171)

$ (6,480)

$ (358) Loss from continuing operations per share:























Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.04)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.02) Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share



35,856



34,983



35,623



34,925

__________________________ (1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in marketing, general and administrative and fulfillment expense.

U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Par and Liquidation Value)



















September 28,

December 29,



2019

2018 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,108

$ 2,031 Short-term investments



3



1 Accounts receivable, net



4,349



3,727 Inventory



47,699



49,626 Other current assets



4,224



3,400 Total current assets



57,383



58,785 Deferred income taxes



22,463



21,833 Property and equipment, net



9,806



15,184 Right-of-use - assets - operating leases, net



5,047



— Right-of-use - assets - financing leases, net



9,089



— Other non-current assets



1,782



2,163 Total assets

$ 105,570

$ 97,965 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 35,777

$ 34,039 Accrued expenses



12,566



10,247 Current portion of capital leases payable



—



594 Customer deposits



—



521 Notes payable, current portion



606



— Right-of-use - obligation - operating, current



1,573



— Right-of-use - obligation - finance, current



686



— Other current liabilities



3,078



2,918 Total current liabilities



54,286



48,319 Capital leases payable, net of current portion



—



8,559 Notes payable, non-current portion



1,078





Right-of-use - obligation - operating, non-current



3,714



— Right-of-use - obligation - finance, non-current



8,599



— Other non-current liabilities



2,155



2,265 Total liabilities



69,832



59,143 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; $1.45 per share liquidation value or aggregate of $6,017; 4,150 shares authorized; 2,771 shares issued and outstanding at both September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018



3



3 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 35,924 and 34,992 shares issued and outstanding at September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (of which 2,525 are treasury stock)



38



38 Common stock dividend



41



— Treasury stock



(7,146)



(7,146) Additional paid-in capital



184,992



183,139 Accumulated other comprehensive income



560



579 Accumulated deficit



(142,750)



(137,791) Total stockholders' equity



35,738



38,822 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 105,570

$ 97,965

U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, In Thousands)



















Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended





September 28,

September 29,





2019

2018











(As Restated)

Operating activities













Net loss

$ (6,461)

$ (409)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization expense



4,572



4,412

Amortization of intangible assets



75



140

Deferred income taxes



(1,176)



189

Share-based compensation expense



1,955



1,704

Stock awards issued for non-employee director service



13



11

Amortization of deferred financing costs



2



3

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(622)



(562)

Inventory



1,927



2,702

Other current assets



(731)



(1,833)

Other non-current assets



775



(24)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



3,874



5,492

Other current liabilities



(280)



(1,197)

Right-of-Use Obligation - Operating Leases - Current



1,573



—

Right-of-Use Obligation - Operating Leases - Long-term



(1,332)



—

Other non-current liabilities



163



275

Net cash provided by operating activities



4,327



10,903

Investing activities













Additions to property and equipment



(4,686)



(4,328)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



—



1

Net cash used in investing activities



(4,686)



(4,327)

Financing activities













Borrowings from revolving loan payable



11,514



3,246

Payments made on revolving loan payable



(11,514)



(3,246)

Proceeds from notes payable



162



—

Payments on capital leases



(453)



(445)

Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation



(290)



(430)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



99



—

Payment of liabilities related to financing activities



—



(100)

Preferred stock dividends paid



(80)



(120)

Net cash used in financing activities



(562)



(1,095)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(2)



(31)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(923)



5,450

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



2,031



2,850

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 1,108

$ 8,300

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:













Right-of-use financed asset acquired

$ 749

$ —

Accrued asset purchases

$ 1,200

$ 744

Fixed asset purchased through note payable



1,684



—

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$ 85

$ 63

Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 1,385

$ 1,229



SOURCE U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.

