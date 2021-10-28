U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Final Qualifying Event Heads To Sema In Las Vegas

What: US Auto Tech National Championship Qualifying Event Who: Professional Auto Technicians and Students/Apprentices Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Central Hall Booth 25043, Las Vegas, NV 89109 When: Tuesday, November 2 – Friday, November 5

The regional tour qualifying event is the final of eight that will determine the 64 finalists who will be invited to Nashville for the Championship event. From the finalists, three professionals and three students will be crowned first, second, and third prize winners, and will divvy up $200,000 in cash and prizes. Sponsors for the USATNC include 7-Eleven, Discount Tire, Duluth Trading, Garage Gurus, Little Giant Ladder Systems, Lucas Oil, ServiceTitan, and the University of Northwestern Ohio.

For those unable to participate live in Las Vegas, USATNC is holding one final digital challenge for automatic qualifying spots for the National Championship event in December. By visiting www.usatnc.com now through November 11, professionals and students can take a 15-minute quiz up to one time per day by participating in the Wildcard Showdown. The top two professional and top two student times will be going straight to Nashville to compete in the finals.

Registration for the competition is open at: www.usatnc.com

For a list of rules, see: https://www.tradesnation.com/us/en/etcs/autotech/official-rules.html

For additional information, visit: www.usatnc.com

SOURCE Intersport Inc

