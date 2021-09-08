US AutoForce Selects BayIQ to Join Tire One Program

Improved customer relationship marketing (CRM)

Email and text messaging to send customers promotions, service reminders, and rewards program notifications

Rewards program to encourage customer retention and loyalty

Automatic messages to solicit online reviews for Google and Facebook

Reports and insights dashboard to manage performance

The easy-to-use BayIQ interface integrates seamlessly with most point-of-sale systems, providing clients with the ability to enroll customers for rewards and to customize outreach and incentives.

"We are excited to partner with US AutoForce to provide their Tire One program members with even more benefits to help their businesses thrive," said Jennifer Thronson, General Manager of BayIQ. "BayIQ shops have created a loyal customer base and typically see their customers' purchase frequency and visits double, and their ARO increase by at least 20% using our platform."

To remain competitive, stay top-of-mind, and meet consumer expectations, auto repair and tire dealers are implementing automated marketing tools, including rewards and loyalty programs. According to BayIQ shops, customers visit the shop 2x more per year when enrolled in a loyalty rewards program.

Since its founding in 2016, BayIQ quickly became a trusted partner for the independent tire and automotive repair industry and was acquired by AutoVitals , a leading provider of SaaS solutions to automotive repair and maintenance shops, in early 2021. To learn more about why BayIQ is the leading company to help tire and auto repair shops with their marketing and customer loyalty, read about their solutions.

About BayIQ

BayIQ, a Phoenix-based SaaS company and now part of the AutoVitals complete digital shop solution, provides automated marketing software to the independent tire and automotive repair industry, addressing each critical marketing function. BayIQ's loyalty rewards program combined with key features like automated service reminders, email and text message marketing, appointment scheduling, and online reviews gives dealers the tools needed to increase car count and average repair order by building customer loyalty. Learn more at www.bayiq.com .

About U.S. AutoForce

U.S. AutoForce brings together more than 100 years of experience as an industry leader in the distribution of tires, undercar parts, and lubricants to independent tire retailers, auto repair shops, and automotive dealerships. With comprehensive product offerings, expanded capabilities, and combined distribution, U.S. AutoForce is the preferred source in the automotive industry.

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals is driving profitable growth for the independent auto repair shop owner. Many auto shop management software providers provide digital vehicle inspections (DVI), but AutoVitals is the only complete digital Shop Success Solution with robust workflow management, CRM, and website and digital marketing add-ons that are proven to increase your average repair order (ARO), enhance the utilization of your staff and bays, and ultimately drive higher profitability for your shop. For more information, visit www.autovitals.com.

