U.S.-Based Brooklyn Bedding Launches TruckingMattress.com

Over 16 years ago, Brooklyn Bedding owners were approached by the transportation industry to develop a mattress for semi-trucks that would absorb massive quantities of liquid in the event of an accidental fuel leak. At the time, truckers were using standard mattresses to attempt to soak up diesel fuel spills in crisis situations. Owner John Merwin developed a proprietary vinyl with creased corner seals, used in conjunction with a cotton cover, that could hold up to 60 gallons of diesel fuel, mitigating the environmental hazard.

Today, the company services some of the largest trucking companies in the nation, including the largest full truck carrier: Knight-Swift Transportation. Because Brooklyn Bedding custom crafts every mattress it sells, and also produces non-standard sizes for the RV industry, the company can manufacture virtually any mattress to specification. As a pioneer of the bed-in-a-box concept in 2008, Brooklyn Bedding can also roll pack and ship any mattress in a box to any destination in the United States.

TruckingMattress.com enables minimum quantity orders of not only the fuel bucket bed, but also four of the company's best-selling mattresses for sleeper cabs. They include the Brooklyn Aurora, the Brooklyn Signature, the Brooklyn Arctic Dreams and the Brooklyn Wanderlust. The primary goal of the expanded collection is to ensure a quality night's sleep on the road for every trucking professional.

"The value of professional truck drivers has never been clearer," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Operating Officer at Brooklyn Bedding. "As a nationwide business, we rely heavily on the transportation industry to deliver goods safely, and on time. The critical role the trucking industry has played during COVID-19 cannot be overstated, for us and for millions of Americans across the country. Our job is to simply help them mitigate the inherent risks of the job by allowing them to rest easier on the road."

Individual customers who need help selecting mattresses for personal use can contact Brooklyn Bedding using the online chat feature at BrooklynBedding.com, or by calling toll free at 888.210.8751. For fleet orders, the wholesale team is available at 480.331.5238.

Shipping is free on individual orders within the contiguous 48 states and prices start at $163.75 for the fuel bucket bed.

