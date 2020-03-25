U.S.-Based Brooklyn Bedding to Now Make Hospital Beds On Demand

A proprietary vinyl cover with creased corner seals to resist liquid permeability

Dual comfort and support foam layers, including a Tri-Zone convoluted core

CertiPUR-US certified foams for patient health and safety

California Prop 60 compliant materials

Standard as well as non-standard sizes to accommodate all types of bed frames

On-demand production to alleviate excess inventory

Roll pack processing that allows for bed-in-a-box delivery direct to hospitals and government agencies in need

Over 16 years ago, Brooklyn Bedding was approached by Knight-Swift Transportation to develop a unique solution that has provided useful for hospital beds: at the time, truckers were using standard mattresses to attempt to soak up diesel fuel spills in crisis situations. The company developed a proprietary vinyl with creased corner seals for sleeper cab beds, used in conjunction with a cotton cover, that could absorb up to 60 gallons of diesel fuel and mitigate the environmental hazard. That same vinyl cover construction and materials, without the cotton cover, provides the extreme waterproofing features needed by hospitals.

Health and government officials looking to procure supplies can contact Brooklyn Bedding directly at [email protected]. The company has additionally set up a landing page and added home page buttons for streamlined access for hospitals and government agencies at BrooklynBedding.com.

Because Brooklyn Bedding custom crafts every mattress it sells, and also produces non-standard sizes for the RV industry, the company can manufacture virtually any mattress to specification. As a pioneer of the of the bed-in-a-box concept in 2008, Brooklyn Bedding can also roll pack and ship any mattress in a box to any destination in the United States.

In order to streamline healthcare requests, customers who need help selecting mattresses for personal use are asked to continue to contact Brooklyn Bedding using the online chat feature at BrooklynBedding.com, or by calling toll free at 1.888.210.8751.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattresses direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Due to recent exponential growth, the company doubled its production capacity in 2019. Remaining true to its roots, Brooklyn Bedding still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

