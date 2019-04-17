U.S. Based Security Seals Manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, Provides Guidance for Control and Tracking of Seals by the User

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strict security processes are necessary for the success of supply chains and businesses. Security seals provide an excellent layer of protection to use when shipping supplies from one location to another. U.S. based security seals manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, provides guidance for control and tracking of seals by the user.

Document security seals. It is best to track cargo with both security seals and an internal framework. This can be done by inputting security seal data into the system every step of the process, from procurement to removal. A log of outbound seals and a record of information before the shipment leaves the secured location should be documented as well. This will act as an added layer of protection and another way to monitor the progress of a shipment.

Customize seals to fit shipping needs. When choosing security seals, it is important to ensure the seals follow the current security practices by considering the types of sealing applications, environmental considerations, and the value of assets in transit. All of these factors may help shipping companies track inventory efficiently. Other customization options such as printing options and colors are available to create effective tracking methods.

Where to store security seals. After security seals have arrived, it is important to store seals in a safe area such as a storage closet, where only select personnel can access them. The seals should be kept away from most employees to avoid tampering with before being put to use.

Constantly inspect seals. Security seals should be inspected numerous times throughout the shipment process. When the seals arrive at the warehouse they should be inspected to ensure they were delivered without being tampered with or damaged before being stored away. The seals should again be inspected when they are installed onto the cargo. This should be done to ensure they are in the proper place. Lastly, seals should be inspected upon arrival at the final destination. If tampering or theft has occurred, it will be evident that the seal has been broken.

Remove seals properly. After the final inspection and documentation, the time will come to remove the security seal. To ensure the seal is removed completely and to avoid any possibility of a second usage, crush and cut the seal with the proper tools. Once done, dispose of the seals in a separate waste receptacle to avoid fraudulent use in the future.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing tamper evident seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

