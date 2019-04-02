U.S. Based Tamper Evident Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Discusses How to Select the Right Cargo Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. based tamper evident seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, discusses how to select the right cargo seals for shipping valuable goods.

Cargo theft is an increasing concern across the manufacturing and logistics industries. Investing in the right security seal is the best option for increasing the security of your cargo. Here are a few steps to help you select the right cargo seals.

Evaluate the type and value of your cargo. A good first step is to understand the value of the goods you are shipping. Some items like pharmaceuticals or electronics are an especially big target for theft because of the high monetary value and relatively small size of many of the products. Other cargo items are less valuable, yet are also likely to be a target because they are easier to remove. The size and value of your goods will impact whether or not you need a hefty barrier seal.

Analyze your cargo shipping methods. Second, you should analyze the shipping vulnerabilities of your cargo type, the supply chain, and your carriers. Identifying the specific weak points will help you determine what types of seals are best for your specific needs.

Understand all associated regulations. Different cargo shipments are subject to different regulations, especially when they are being shipped internationally. Make sure that if your shipments are subject to ISO or CTPAT regulations, you are choosing seals that comply.

Choose the right seal. Based on the previous information, you can now choose a security seal that is best for securing your cargo. First, determine which of the main categories of seals would best suit your needs. One is indicative security seals, which provide tamper evidence but can be removed by hand or with simple tools. The other category is barrier seals, which are also tamper evident, but are stronger and require large tools such as bolt cutters or cable cutters to remove.

Within those larger category of seals are different seal types which includes: plastic strap seals, fixed length plastic seals, bolt seals, cable seals, wire seals, metal strap seals, and padlock seals. American Casting & Manufacturing makes a variety of each type of seal that can be customized and layered for increased security.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting & Manufacturing Tamper Evident Seals Supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company, that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

