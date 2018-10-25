US Bed & Bath Furnishing Demand to Grow 2.3% Yearly in Nominal Terms to 2022

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US bed and bath furnishing demand is forecast to see 2.3% annual growth in nominal terms through 2022, according to Bed & Bath Furnishings: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will be driven by rising levels of disposable income – which will support mounting demand for high-end luxury products – and an expanding number of households, a fundamental driver of demand in volume terms. In addition, suppliers are expected to benefit from an apparent bottoming-out of achievable price reductions among foreign producers. Ongoing development of materials and processes that yield products of novel, environmentally conscious, or improved quality will provide further incentive for consumers to spend on more-costly furnishings.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Bed-Bath-Furnishings-United-States-FF15025/

Demand gains in the pillows and cushions segment will outpace those in other segments, boosted by trading-up activities as consumers seek out pillows with value-added characteristics, including hypoallergenic properties and features that offer better-quality sleep. The expanding acceptance by consumers of non-innerspring mattress types – such as those manufactured with latex, viscoelastic memory foam, and gel components – is expected to promote demand for higher-priced specialty bed pillows made of the same materials.

These and other key insights are featured in Bed & Bath Furnishings: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US bed and bath furnishings demand and shipments in US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

sheets and pillowcases

bedspreads, blankets, and comforters

pillows and cushions

towels and washcloths

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

For the purposes of this report, pillows and cushions include decorative types (sometimes called accent or throw pillows) in addition to bed pillows. Mattress toppers, mattress pads, and electric blankets are excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of bed and bath products are excluded from demand and trade figures.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

