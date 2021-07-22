U.S. Brand Premium Jane Aims to Revamp CBD Market with Innovative New Product Range

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American CBD brand Premium Jane - long established as one of the industry's leading firms for hemp-derived cannabidiol products - is aiming to "revamp" the greater CBD market with an innovative new product range that caters to use-specific application. The new range includes high-potency products that have been specifically formulated for various uses relating to sleep difficulty, stress and immunity.

Customers that visit the official Premium Jane site can now filter products according to the scope of effects they're trying to achieve.

"What we've done is created an integrative approach to CBD product formulation and selection," says Premium Jane co-founder Jeff Yauck. "Our entire organization is driven by customer response and feedback, and one thing we were seeing was customers were having a hard time finding the right product type to suit a desired range of effects."

For example, those looking for a sleep related product can browse specific products like the brand's 1500mg "Sleep Aid" gummies, which are infused with melatonin, CBN, chamomile, and GABA.

"The CBD market has been growing for years, and it's going to continue to grow and expand for years to come," says Yauck. "For the average customer this can be a double-edged sword; there are more products available now than ever before, but the key is finding the right product that will suit a specific range of needs. This is where our new formulations and innovative new product-selection platform comes in."

Premium Jane has also developed a novel topical formulation that includes a 450mg infusion of cannabigerol (CBG). Like CBD, CBG is a hemp-derived non-intoxicating compound known for its natural positive effects on the body.

The brand has also been a leader in the CBD potency department, and is one of the few firms on the market to offer oil tinctures that approach the 5,000mg mark. To browse the complete selection of use-specific CBD products, readers can visit the company's official website at www.PremiumJane.com .

