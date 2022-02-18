U.S., Brazil and India Extended Warranty Market Report 2022, Featuring Assurant, AmTrust Financial, AXA, Edel Assurance and SquareTrade

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US, Brazil & India Extended Warranty Market By Coverage, Distribution Channel, End User, and Device Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Extended warranty or service contract is an insurance policy that replicates and extends the warranty period of consumer durable goods by a specified period. It covers the cost of replacement, repair, breaking down of the product, and undertakes other coverage as per terms specified in extended warranty plans. Moreover, extended warranty can be offered by retailers, manufacturers, and other warranty administrators. As it is a prolonged warranty offered to consumers, in addition to standard warranty on new items, extended warranties cost extra based on percentage of the item's retail price.

Increase in awareness for extended warranty for brown goods such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets drive the market growth. Owing to the fact that many products have a costly price tag associated with them, consumers are often worried about safety of their electronic products post expiry of seller's warranty. Therefore, provision of extended warranty also helps in rebuilding customer loyalty and thus increased awareness for extended warranty propels the market growth. However, owing to decline in sales of PCs since last few years, the coverage of extended warranty policy for PC units has reduced, which is therefore hampering the market growth.

On the contrary, extended warranty providers have numerous opportunities. These include offering value added services to their customers and expanding product & service offerings by executing partnerships. In addition, developing economy like India offer significant opportunities for insurers to expand their business by strengthening policies to support the development of extended warranty in the country. Furthermore, increase in purchases of consumer electronics, home appliances, and wearable devices in emerging economies is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The U.S., Brazil & India extended warranty market is segmented into coverage, application, distribution channel, end user, and country. In terms of coverage, it is bifurcated into standard protection plan and accidental protection plan. By application, it is segmented into laptops & PCs, mobiles & tablets, TVs, ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into business and individuals. Country-wise, the market is analyzed across U.S., Brazil, and India.



U.S., Brazil & India Extended Warranty Market Key Segments

By Coverage

Standard Protection Plan

Accidental Protection Plan

By Distribution Channel

Manufacturers

Retailers

Others

By End User

Business

Individuals

By Device Type

Laptops & PCs

Mobiles & Tablets

TVs

ACs

Washing Machines

Refrigerators

Kitchen Appliances

Others

By Country

U.S.

Brazil

India

KEY MARKET Players

Assurant Inc.

American International Group Inc.

AmTrust Financial

Asurion

AXA

CARCHEX

CarShield LLC

Edel Assurance

Go Warranty & Services LLP

SquareTrade Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljmlus

